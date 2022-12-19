U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,880.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,122.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.50
    +8.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.00
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6890
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,738.73
    +15.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.92
    -20.56 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.93
    +39.81 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Simple Operating Principle of Hammer Mills to Positively Influence the Target Market Growth in Europe, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Use Of Hammer Mills For Pharmaceutical Solids Production To Offer Lucrative Growth To The Market

Rockville, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe hammer mill grinder market is estimated at US$ 97 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Processes in the food and pharmaceutical industry are considered to be the most complex processes entailing various equipment with their distinctive usage and hammer mills are no exception. They are most widely used for effective grinding of solids without creating too much noise that encourage their yage in the food and feed industry. In addition, use of hammer mills to give specific shape to the manufactured drugs in the pharmaceutical sector has also encouraged its wide acceptance across Europe. Being robust in nature and having wide array of end use applications have influenced market dominance.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8028

Strict regulations provided by the government organizations in Europe have helped in following a standard protocol for grinding purposes thereby increasing the sales of hammer mill grinders. Custom designing of hammer mill grinders according to end users’ requirements is helping manufacturers to expand their market by increase their customer base.

Furthermore, size reduction of solid waste with the help of hammer mills opened up plethora of opportunities for manufacturers to drive their revenue market share in Europe. However, use of hammer mills produces are great deal of heat and noise which refrains the market from expanding in Europe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The Europe hammer mill grinder market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 2% and be valued at US$ 118 million by 2033.

  • The market witnessed 1.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

  • Under the model type, half screen hammer mill grinder segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2% during the period 2023 to 2033.

  • Germany is expected to dominate the market with 25% market share in 2023.

  • Based on country, the demand for hammer mill grinder is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively, in France & BENELUX.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8028

Market Development

Benefits associated with the use of hammer mills in different sectors like industrial and pharmaceutical etc. have influenced market players to manufacture hammer mills in various configurations according the end users’ requirement. Incorporating decades of experience in design and development of innovative hammer mills for introducing quality and long lasting products have helped manufacturers to increase their customer base not only regionally but also on a global scale. Additionally, adopting different market play approaches like mergers, acquisitions have helped developed as well as emerging players to maintain a prominent position in the market.

Competitive Landscape

L.B. Bohle Maschinen & Verfahren GmbH, Filtra Vibracion, S.L, Anutec Gmbh, Hosokawa Alpine, Erdwich Zerkleinerungs-Systeme GmbH, Panizzolo Recycling Systems, Buschhoff GmbH & Co., Dozamech etc. are a few key players present in the Europe hammer mill grinder market.

The focus of the market players to drive their business forward more effectively is achieved by tremendous investments in the R&D sector for bringing innovation in the grinding and shredding sector. In addition, adoption of market play approaches such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations etc. help many leading players to bring effective, efficient and durable grinding solutions to the market. Furthermore, provision of consulting services, and technical support to the customers across the globe will help the manufacturers to retain their customer base.

  • In Jan 2021, Hosokawa Alpine AG acquired Solid Solutions Group to expand their core business in the field of mechanical process engineering.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of hammer mill grinder positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

  • L.B. Bohle Maschinen & Verfahren GmbH

  • Filtra Vibracion, S.L

  • Anutec Gmbh

  • Hosokawa Alpine

  • Erdwich Zerkleinerungs-Systeme GmbH

  • Panizzolo Recycling Systems

  • Buschhoff GmbH & Co.

  • CRIFI Crushing Plant

  • Dozamech

  • CPM Europe BV

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8028

Segmentation of Hammer Mill Grinder Industry Research

  • By Model Type:

    • Half Screen Hammer Mills

    • Full Screen Hammer Mills

    • Air Blown Hammer Mills

  • By Industry:

    • Agriculture

    • Industrial

    • Energy

    • Mineral & Mining

  • By Country:

    • Germany

    • France

    • UK

    • BENELUX

    • Nordics

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe hammer mill grinder market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of model type (half screen hammer mills, full screen hammer mills, air blown hammer mills), industry (agriculture, industrial, energy, mineral and mining), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, Nordics, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Rotary Hammers Market - The global rotary hammers market is mainly fueled by the construction activities and level of the government spending for new infrastructural developments. Among product type, cordless rotary hammers are likely to outpace the demand for corded rotary hammers due to various advantages and cost-effectiveness.

Fuel Grinder Market - Fuel grinders are also easy to carry and operate in harsh conditions, given their wide variety of adaptive features, which make them the more preferred choice industry wide. The need for innovation and modernization across industries has seen a rise in the demand for fuel grinders in recent years.

Stump Grinder Market - The global stump grinder market is projected to witness volume demand of 19,039 units in 2021, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% by volume through 2031. The industry is saw a decline of 2.3% Y-o-Y in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on the demand outlook. However, the market is estimated to expand 1.6X by the end of 2031.

Hydraulic Hammer Market – The auxiliary hydraulic system constitutes of a cylinder, piston and hydraulic oil responsible for exerting such huge amount of force on the targeted surface. Further, hydraulic hammers are predominantly used in construction and mining industries due to their compact construction and high durability. Further, use of jackhammer is not feasible in areas where blasting is not considered to be safe due to environmental factors which could lead to hazard, thereby promoting hydraulic hammers.

Power Hammer Market - The global power hammer market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 804.6 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.2% to end up at US$ 1.33 billion by 2032. Thanks to advancements in technology and the creation of new power tools, the dominance of power tools in the market translate into significant demand for power hammers from several industry verticals.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


Recommended Stories

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

    Emergency releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are slated to end this month, concluding an unusual attempt to lower gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. The price of West Texas Intermediate to be delivered next month is down 40% from its wartime peak, reflecting concerns that China’s pandemic reopening isn’t juicing global demand. Now, as the differential between the prices of SPR sale and crude futures widens, some analysts and investors have called on the administration to begin replenishing its stockpiles.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Recharacterizing Your IRA Contribution

    You can recharacterize a Roth IRA as a traditional IRA and vice versa. But a new rule change limits Roth conversions.

  • Apple Suppliers Accelerate Buildup Outside China, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- India and Vietnam are emerging as Apple Inc.’s next manufacturing hubs as assembly partners seek to add resilience to a supply chain heavily centered on China and shaken by its geopolitical and health challenges.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be S

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.

  • Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario. The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman. All nine holes have assays pending.

  • India's sugarcane-based ethanol plan has a big problem: water

    While India is making a push for ethanol-blended petrol, by incentivizing sugarcane-derived ethanol, concerns remain about the water-guzzling nature of the sugarcane and fair remuneration for farmers.

  • Meta Stocks Slides As EU Commission Says It's Breaking Antitrust Rules

    "Meta unilaterally imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ads services which advertise on Facebook or Instagram," the European Commission said.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • REITs May Be a Great Investment Next Year (After a Rough 2022)

    The FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT index has slid 23% this year amid surging interest rates and economic sluggishness.