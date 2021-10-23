Simple Path Farms sponsors rocket motor test firing

WELLAND, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Simple Path Farms Poultry Ltd is hosting a Launch Canada rocket motor test event on Sunday, October 24th. Weather dependent, the test should be between 12pm and 3 pm.

Simple Path Farms logo (CNW Group/Simple Path Farms)

Launch Canada is test firing a liquid oxygen/kerosene fueled rocket motor, with the intent of teaching university rocketry students how to safely stay at the forefront of international rocketry competitions.

"After months of research and development, we're pleased to finally get to the hot fire of our rocket motor.' said Adam Trumpour, President of LaunchCanada. 'Canadian teams have done well in international competitions, and we're hoping that this event helps keep them at the leading edge of space science.'

Christopher Hobbs, VP of Simple Path Farms, said 'It may seem odd that a poultry plant is supporting a rocketry event, but science is integral to food safety. We believe that increased scientific knowledge benefits everyone, including us, and are proud to support LaunchCanada in advancing scientific knowledge in Canada. This event wouldn't have happened without our help, and we're happy to help.'

