Simple2Trade pivots to FYNXT to usher in a new era of digital transformation in financial services

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple2Trade today unveiled a transformation in its brand to purposefully reflect the transition from a purely functional to a deeply experiential product and solution set. The company, now known as FYNXT (aka FINNEXT), offers vertically integrated digital platforms for a range of financial services firms including, FX/CFD Brokers, Multi-Asset brokerages, Global remittance providers, Banks, and others. Long on domain expertise and brimming with an accumulated base of intellectual capital, these new product suites have reset the benchmark for features, functions, and user experience.

The financial services sector is on the cusp of a revolution, driven in no small part by the shifting needs and expectations of end customers.

FYNXT's products combine the very best of contemporary technology with a deep understanding of real-world business needs Modular, sociable, and extensible with open APIs, this new suite of products is production deployable in both SaaS and license formats, promising minimal upfront costs, ease of use, almost infinite scalability, and accelerated time to market.

Aeby Samuel, CEO of Simple2Trade, comments, "This is a very exciting time to be in the FINTECH space. We've long known that for our customers, it's always about (client) acquisition, engagement, retention, and ultimately, client lifetime value. This is really where we shine. Everything we do is ultimately designed to help our clients get customers, keep customers. Superior functionality alone no longer cuts it. Today's financial services firms need to craft a compelling customer experience, from onboarding through real-time data-driven insight to consume the Products / Services and make informed decisions quickly."

FYNXT is a Singapore-based fintech that empowers FYNancial Services with the NXT-Gen Digital Front Office and transforms its legacy business into an agile, efficient and modern Digital Business. The company offers specific turn-key solutions for FOREX-CFD and Multi-asset brokerages, Remittance Providers, Banks and other Financial Services firms globally.

For more information about FYNXT, visit www.FYNXT.com or follow us on Twitter @fintech_S2T

SOURCE Simple2Trade

