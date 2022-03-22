U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

SimplePin Official Silver Sponsor at Accelerate 2022 Powered by NetVU

·2 min read

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's in the bag, SimplePin is coming to Vertafore in 2022! SimplePin, the leading cloud-based digital payments provider for the insurance industry, is proud to announce their attendance and silver-level sponsorship of Accelerate 2022, powered by NetVU. SimplePin is eager to deliver their cutting-edge digital payment solutions designed to boost revenue and eliminate costly workflows to over 500,000 of Vertafore's members in 2022.

Accelerate is back to in-person attendance after three years; with four jam-packed days filled with workshop sessions, expo hours and endless networking opportunities at the Colorado Convention Center. Attendees can connect with the SimplePin team at booth #528 and enter to win one of three luxurious Louis Vuitton gifts starting Monday, March 28th. Winners will be drawn Wednesday, March 30th at the SimplePin booth at 12 pm (need not be present to win).

"We're excited to attend Accelerate in person this year and connect one-on-one with the Vertafore community," said Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin. "At SimplePin we created a single platform for all of your Sales and Accounting needs, providing payment solutions the Vertafore Community has long been seeking. We're happy to connect with savvy industry leaders who understand that leveraging receivables is the first step in future-proofing your business."

About SimplePin:

SimplePin built the leading premium payments platform in North America; years ahead of the competition. We've created a new standard in insurance payment software focused on eliminating workflows for Accounting and Sales teams.

To learn why NASDAQ-listed banks, top brokers, carriers and MGA's are switching to SimplePin, visit www.SimplePin.com.

Media Contact:
Erika Villalobos
Marketing Manager
954-770-0861
evillalobos@simplepin.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplepin-official-silver-sponsor-at-accelerate-2022-powered-by-netvu-301508140.html

SOURCE SimplePin

