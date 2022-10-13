U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Simpleview's 2022 edition of the State of SEO report

·1 min read

The State of SEO report includes revised content guidelines, a DMO search traffic overview, and advice for Google Analytics 4

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview, the largest provider of SEO services in the travel and tourism industry, has released the 2022 edition of its State of SEO report.

www.simpleviewinc.com (PRNewsfoto/Simpleview)
www.simpleviewinc.com (PRNewsfoto/Simpleview)

Simpleview's State of SEO report includes revised content guidelines, a DMO search traffic overview, and advice for GA4.

Did you know that only 15-20% of users on any DMO websites return for a second session? It is more important than ever to help visitors find your website and avoid the zero-click challenges of Google. Learn what to expect with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), including how and why it captures more user interactions.

Simpleview's team of over two dozen digital marketing experts curated this year's report to help destination marketing organizations (DMOs) implement best practices for search marketing, helping them understand their performance in the context of the broader industry. Download the State of SEO here.

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpleviews-2022-edition-of-the-state-of-seo-report-301648955.html

SOURCE Simpleview

