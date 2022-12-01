SimpliFed to Encourage Prioritizing Perinatal Health with “Care for Caregivers” Campaign

Maternal Health Tech Platform to Course-Correct Statistics Around New Moms Neglecting their own Health After Having a Baby

SimpliFed, the Maternal Health Tech Platform, Launches its "Care for Caregivers" Campaign to Course-Correct Statistics Around New Moms Neglecting their own Health After Having a Baby

SimpliFed, the maternal telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, announced today that it is launching the “Care for Caregivers” campaign to prioritize maternal health and wellness, during the holidays and more so throughout the entire year. The campaign is an effort to course-correct statistics and stigma of mothers caring for everyone else in the family, except themselves – especially when it comes to their own personal health and wellbeing. SimpliFed will be sharing ways for parents and their support systems to “Care for Caregivers” through social media and virtual events, with evidence-based best practices to support parents to get the care they deserve as they care for their family. The intention is to improve maternal health in the short- and long-term, and to normalize personal health and self-care.

SimpliFed, the Maternal Health Tech Platform, Launches its "Care for Caregivers" Campaign to Course-Correct Statistics Around New Moms Neglecting their own Health After Having a Baby

SimpliFed, the maternal telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, announced today that it is launching the “Care for Caregivers” campaign to prioritize maternal health and wellness, during the holidays and more so throughout the entire year. The campaign is an effort to course-correct statistics and stigma of mothers caring for everyone else in the family, except themselves – especially when it comes to their own personal health and wellbeing. SimpliFed will be sharing ways for parents and their support systems to “Care for Caregivers” through social media and virtual events, with evidence-based best practices to support parents to get the care they deserve as they care for their family. The intention is to improve maternal health in the short- and long-term, and to normalize personal health and self-care.

ITHACA, NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, the maternal telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, announced today that it is launching the “Care for Caregivers” campaign to prioritize maternal health and wellness, during the holidays and more so throughout the entire year. The campaign is an effort to course-correct statistics and stigma of mothers caring for everyone else in the family, except themselves – especially when it comes to their own personal health and wellbeing. SimpliFed will be sharing ways for parents and their support systems to “Care for Caregivers” through social media and virtual events, with evidence-based best practices to support parents to get the care they deserve as they care for their family. The intention is to improve maternal health in the short- and long-term, and to normalize personal health and self-care.

“Studies show that one in three moms do not have a plan for their own health after they deliver their baby. The ‘Care for Caregivers’ movement encourages parents to leverage available resources, whether that’s during the busy (and at times stressful) holiday season or just a regular week,” said Abrie McCoy, a Certified Lactation Consultant (CLC) with SimpliFed. “Self-care is certainly ‘trendy,’ but it doesn’t have to be – Self-care must be normalized and embraced. One’s health depends on it. Thus, we need to celebrate caregivers, and that starts with accepting care as mothers, household leaders and caregivers ourselves.”

Story continues

For one of the marquee events of the campaign, SimpliFed’s CEO will host an Instagram Live with Alexandra Drane, CEO of ARCHANGELS, to discuss how caregiving impacts health and wellness. Topics will include the reality of caregiving today, how to identify intensity drivers and buffers, and resources for dealing with caregiver stress. The conversation will take place on Instagram Live on December 7 at 4:15pm ET, and will be free for all attendees. Registration begins by following @simplifedbaby on Instagram.

“Our ‘Care for Caregivers’ campaign is intended for anyone who is or has a caregiver in their life. We are encouraging the opportunity to take a moment to reflect, breathe and really offer up some grace,” said Andrea Ippolito, founder and CEO of SimpliFed. “While caregiving can be a lonely job, caregivers aren’t alone. We want you to know that we see you, we hear you, and we support you every day.”

SimpliFed’s telehealth platform connects parents across the United States with professional baby feeding experts that provide evidence-based care no matter how families choose to feed their baby. SimpliFed provides families with the support they need and deserve throughout the baby feeding journey, starting in pregnancy. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods.

Need support for baby feeding? Parents can get support from SimpliFed’s baby feeding experts through the company’s telehealth platform starting in late pregnancy and throughout their baby feeding journey. Services are free and available in English and Spanish. It’s easy to schedule an appointment online at www.SimpliFed.com, or by texting CONNECT to 888-458-1364. Parents can also call SimpliFed at 844-799-0538 between 9AM and 9PM, Eastern Time.

For more information on SimpliFed, please visit www.SimpliFed.com.

ABOUT SIMPLIFED

SimpliFed is a maternal telelactation company that provides judgment-free, breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with SimpliFed’s network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via the company’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/

Attachments

CONTACT: Carson Quinn at ZindseyMEDIA on behalf of SimpliFed SimpliFed 3123399779 carson@zindsey.com



