U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.26
    +47.08 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,804.64
    +251.65 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,081.15
    +242.69 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,084.26
    +18.33 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.05
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.20
    -7.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.96
    -0.35 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0620 (+2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3253
    +0.0085 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7730
    +1.3050 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,582.70
    +1,614.91 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.53
    +4.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Simplify Healthcare Goes Live With its Payer Solution for End-to-End Provider Data Lifecycle Management, eProviderSync™, in 5 Months

Simplify Healthcare
·2 min read

Simplify Healthcare Goes Live With its Payer Solution for End-to-End Provider Data Lifecycle Management, eProviderSync™, in 5 Months

Simplify Healthcare, a market leader in Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation solutions, today announced that it has successfully gone live with its end-to-end provider data lifecycle management platform, eProviderSync&#x002122; for a large Midwest Healthcare Payer with ~1M enrolled members. This effort consisted of migrating 50,000 practitioners and 15,000 provider organizations to the platform. Simplify Healthcare accomplished this in just 5 months with several steps.
Simplify Healthcare, a market leader in Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation solutions, today announced that it has successfully gone live with its end-to-end provider data lifecycle management platform, eProviderSync™ for a large Midwest Healthcare Payer with ~1M enrolled members. This effort consisted of migrating 50,000 practitioners and 15,000 provider organizations to the platform. Simplify Healthcare accomplished this in just 5 months with several steps.

AURORA, IL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Healthcare, a market leader in Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation solutions, today announced that it has successfully gone live with its end-to-end provider data lifecycle management platform, eProviderSync for a large Midwest Healthcare Payer with ~1M enrolled members. This effort consisted of migrating 50,000 practitioners and 15,000 provider organizations to the platform. Simplify Healthcare accomplished this in just 5 months with several steps.

Step 1 — Configured the UI and enabled customer-specific data structures, hierarchies, and business rules.
Step 2 — In collaboration with the customer, cleaned up the provider data and migrated it from the legacy system.
Step 3 — Integrated the platform and migrated data with the provider directory and claims systems.

eProviderSync™ is an end-to-end rules-based configurable SaaS solution for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs that solves provider data lifecycle management and accuracy problems through configuration of Payer’s provider hierarchy and business rules, confirmation, consumption, and syncing of provider information across applications. eProviderSync™ modules can allow for the management of contracts (including fees & rates), automate integration with credentialing vendors, integrate 3rd party data sources, and automate the integration of provider data to downstream systems. The platform’s modular nature makes it flexible to be used as either a point solution or an end-to-end solution.

“The No Surprises Act has elevated the importance of provider data management in 2022. The vision of eProviderSync™ is to be a one-stop shop for Payers to address any challenges related to provider data lifecycle management. Our platform’s capabilities and the speed to production gives us an opportunity to help Payers drive results from their investments cost-effectively, in a scale of months, not years.” — Harry Jordan, Simplify Healthcare’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Instead of having to adapt to a new application’s provider data structure and hierarchy, eProviderSync™ enables Payers to adapt the best of their data structures and configure their provider data hierarchy, business rules, and workflow enabling efficient adoption and integration of a modern platform into the payer’s ecosystem. We are excited and looking forward to bringing the value of our platform to many other Health Payers.” — Simplify Healthcare’s CEO & Chief Solution Architect, Mohammed Vaid.

“eProviderSync™ is transforming how we will do business and make all of our lives easier. I don’t tell you often enough, but your team is amazing. They have been amazing to work with.” — Director, Network Management.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is the leading Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation solution provider for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, addressing the toughest challenges in the Benefits, Provider, Customer Experience, Group Enrollment, and Value-based Reimbursement domains with Digital Transformation solutions focused on improving member and provider experience, operational efficiency, and business outcomes while reducing the total cost of care.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Attachment

CONTACT: Murtuza Vaid Simplify Healthcare (844) 720-6678 murtuza.vaid@simplifyhealthcare.com


Recommended Stories

  • Build A Massive Facebook Audience With This Marketing Bundle

    Facebook is perhaps the greatest platform to reach a worldwide audience. With so many users and the frequency with which they browse the social media platform, it’s really the perfect place to market a product, idea, or brand. Purchase this bundle today and learn how to use the social media titan to your business’ advantage.

  • HubSpot Hack Leads to Data Breaches at BlockFi, Swan Bitcoin, NYDIG and Circle

    Both companies assure users their crypto is safe as Hubspot had limited access to internal data.

  • Glia raises $45M at a $1B+ valuation for an AI-based CRM that lets agents get hands-on to help

    The world continues to shift more of its customer service needs online, and those building tools to help manage that demand are seeing their stars rise as a result. In the latest development, Glia -- which builds AI-based customer service solutions for agents to converse with customers across multiple mediums (including video, voice, messaging, email and chatbots), and then to screenshare to give hands-on help to those users -- has closed a new round of funding, a Series D of $45 million that catapults the company's valuation to over $1 billion. Insight Partners led the round, with Wildcat Capital Management and a new strategic backer, the unified business communications giant RingCentral, also participating.

  • SME lending platform Validus acquires Citi Singapore’s CitiBusiness loan portfolio 

    Validus, a Singapore-based lending platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, is acquiring CitiBusiness' loan portfolio for an undisclosed amount to bolster its top-line revenue and customer base and expand its growing loan book. Nikhilesh Goel, co-founder and Group CEO of Validus, told TechCrunch that Validus expects to create synergies with the loan portfolio of CitiBusiness, Citi Singapore's small banking unit.

  • Analyst Report: Interpublic Grp Of Cos., Inc

    Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., based in New York, is a holding company comprised of numerous advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Its major agency brands include McCann Worldgroup, FCB and MullenLowe. Interpublic agencies provide traditional advertising and media services, as well as marketing services, such as communications, market intelligence, events, public relations and sports marketing. The shares are included in the S&P 500 index. The company employs approximately 55,000 people.

  • /R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign Kick-off next week/

    /R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign Kick-off next week/

  • Covington partners with African American Chamber to help Black-owned businesses

    The African American Chamber of Commerce will now use a space in Covington, creating its first physical presence in Northern Kentucky.

  • Theorem Inc Wins Platinum and Gold in 2022 AVA Digital Awards

    International Competition Recognizes Theorem’s Team Achievement and COVID-19 Digital Response

  • Nourish Food Marketing's 2022 Halal Study shows growth of online and DTC grocery services amongst halal consumers in Canada

    Nourish Food Marketing, Canada's only full-service marketing agency specializing in food, beverage, and agriculture, recently concluded its latest Halal Shopper Study. With over 1,000 participants across Canada, Nourish conducts the study to better understand the Canadian halal Grocery Shopper - Muslim individuals and families that regularly purchase halal food.

  • Annual SCORE reports show impacts COVID has had on Cape's small businesses

    Annual reports from 2019, 2020 and 2021 show the ups and downs experienced by small-business owners and entrepreneurs as they navigated through COVID.

  • Goldman Sachs green investing unit leads TemperPack Technologies capital raise

    Privately-held thermal insulation manufacturer TemperPack Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it closed a $140 million equity financing transaction led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Sustainable Investing unit, with participation from existing investors Arborview Capital, Grosvenor Food & AgTech, SJF Ventures, Harbert Growth Partners, Revolution Growth and Tao Capital Partners. Jeff Possick, managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, led the deal. Based in Richmond, Va. and led by CEO

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin continued to trade within a tight range over the weekend, hitting a high of $42,500 while swooping to a low of $40,600 on Sunday evening.

  • Powell Is Ready to Back Half-Point Hike in May If Necessary

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed, deploying a more aggressive tone toward curbing inflation than he used just a few days earlier.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash

  • What Is an IRS Tax Transcript and How Do I Request One?

    Learn which situations may require an IRS tax transcript, along with how to request your tax transcript, and how to interpret it when it arrives.

  • Securities and Exchange Commission Climate Disclosure Proposal: What Business Leaders Need to Know and Do Next

    Please join an exclusive webinar sharing key takeaways from the SEC's March 21 climate disclosure proposal.

  • Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via over $1 billion SPAC merger

    The deal would provide proceeds of $237 million to the combined company from the cash held in the special-purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) trust, assuming there are no redemptions. Tokyo-based Coincheck operates a marketplace for buying and selling cryptocurrencies and an exchange for digital assets such as non-fungible tokens. The company was at the center of a $530 million digital money heist in 2018 that prompted tighter regulatory scrutiny and calls for an improvement in risk management infrastructure of crypto exchanges.

  • General Motors Stuck in Major Downtrend

    The automaker completed a double top breakdown in February when it sliced through the August 2021 low.

  • Quotes: Fed's Powell says bigger hikes may be needed to tame inflation

    The U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to bring too-high inflation to heel, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday, adding that it could use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes if needed to do so. "The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to a National Association of Business Economics conference. "There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level, and then to move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability."

  • Egypt Hikes Interest Rates and Lets Pound Fall to Absorb Shocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsEgypt hiked its benchmark interest rate for the

  • CEO optimism dips amid ‘unprecedented times’

    CEO optimism dipped in recent months as economic headwinds — from the invasion of Ukraine to high inflation to lingering supply chain challenges — took their toll on expectations for the rest of 2022.