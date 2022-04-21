Simplify networking with CrunchMatch at TC Sessions: Climate 2022

Get ready to catch the next wave of climate tech entrepreneurs and investors — in person — at TC Sessions: Climate 2022 (presented by Extreme Tech Challenge), on June 14 at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California — and the online event on June 16.

Meeting and greeting IRL at long last. Dust off those face-to-face networking skills my friends; you don’t want to fumble a connection with the climate tech industry’s brightest visionaries, makers, movers and planet-savers. Don’t stress though — we’ve got you covered.

We expect to exceed 1,000 attendees, and the easiest, most efficient way to reach the people you most want to meet is with CrunchMatch. Our AI-powered business match-making platform helps you find and network with people based on specific mutual business criteria, goals and interests.

Although connecting with lots of people may be interesting, connecting with the right people produces results. CrunchMatch’s automated platform can help you make the most of your limited time. And now that we’re back to live events, you can save shoe leather, too.

Here’s how it works. We’ll announce when the platform opens and, based on the info you provide during registration, CrunchMatch searches for suitable candidates, makes suggestions and sends out invitations (at your bidding, of course).

You can line up RSVPs in advance or use CrunchMatch to shoot invites to intriguing prospects you see on the day of the show. Set up 1:1 meetings, pitch investors, demo products or interview prospective employees.

Wonder if CrunchMatch delivers the goods? Listen to what your peers have to say about it.

“The CrunchMatch networking platform is such a smart, useful tool. It lets you see who’s there, find the right people and reach out for a meeting. I scheduled five or six appointments in one day. The meetings were small, intimate and very informative.” — Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPRWrap.

“The CrunchMatch networking app, which is basically speed-dating for techies, was very helpful. I scheduled at least 10 short, precise meetings. I learned about startups in stealth mode, what big corporations were up to — things not yet picked up by the press. It was great, and I followed up on three or four of those connections.” — Jens Lehmann, technical lead and product manager, SAP.

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place in person on June 14 in Berkeley, California, with an online event on June 16. CrunchMatch makes it simple to meet, connect and collaborate with the leading innovators in climate tech. Buy your pass today, and you’ll save $200.

