Simplifya Forms Relationship with Burns & Levinson to Bring Real-Time Financial and Lending Guidance to Help Cannabis Ecosystem Stay Compliant

Simplifya LLC

Nationally Esteemed Law Firm Burns & Levinson to Provide Simplifya’s Market Guide with Comprehensive, Up-to-Date Finance and Lending Regulatory Expertise for All 50 States

DENVER, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifya (“Simplifya” or “the Company”), the leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, formed a relationship with Burns & Levinson, an award-winning national law firm with nearly a decade of experience in the cannabis industry. Burns & Levinson will provide real-time finance and lending regulatory guidance to Simplifya Market Guide , a new RegTech platform that arms cannabis and cannabis-related businesses with comprehensive, user-friendly regulatory summaries for all 50 states.



“We created Simplifya Market Guide to provide easy-to-read state-by-state summaries that are regularly updated, and include information about every vital topic related to regulation,” said Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan . “As one of cannabis’ legal trailblazers, Burns & Levinson’s expertise in cannabis lending and financial regulations is unrivaled. By bringing the best finance and lending guidance to cannabis license holders and marijuana-related businesses (“MRBs”), our real-time RegTech platform simplifies the complex.”



"By bringing our finance and lending guidance to Simplifya Market Guide, we are delivering key due diligence content that is critical to understanding state-specific regulations for lending in the cannabis space, and will inform lenders as to how to compliantly work with licensed businesses in each state,” said Scott Moskol, co-chair of Burns & Levinson’s Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group. "Through our relationship, we will also continue to evolve and add essential data for jurisdictions, including those in California.”

Mariathasan added, “In addition, according to the FinCEN Cannabis Banking Guidance, every financial institution with customers in the cannabis industry must guarantee that MRBs are operating in compliance with state law. By continuously updating content and monitoring each state for updates, our Market Guide provides constant value to our customers, delivering ongoing change notifications to content and maintaining archived information in an easily accessible format to businesses, which dramatically simplifies the challenges of doing business in the cannabis industry.”

About Simplifya

Simplifya is the cannabis industry’s leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform; our suite of products takes the guesswork out of confusing and continually changing state and local regulations. Featuring SOPs, badge tracking, document storage, tailored reporting and employee accountability features, our Custom Audit software can reduce the time you spend on compliance by 45 percent. For more information, visit www.simplifya.com .



Media Contacts:

Henry Robertson

914-417-8184

simplifya@mattio.com



