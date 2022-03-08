U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Simplifya Offers a Suite of Comprehensive Compliance Solutions for Cannabis Businesses in New Mexico Ahead of Adult-Use Sales Launch

Simplifya LLC
·4 min read
Simplifya LLC
Simplifya LLC

Company’s Proven Compliance Solution Helps Cannabis Operators Stay Compliant as State Readies Adult-Use Market

DENVER, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifya (“Simplifya” or “the Company”), the leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the launch of its comprehensive suite of compliance solutions in New Mexico, expanding the company’s reach to 24 states. The suite of services available includes Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Simplifya Smart Cabinet and Simplifya Self Audit, delivering a comprehensive and proven risk-mitigation offering that helps cannabis businesses remain compliant as New Mexico shifts to an adult-use market.

In 1978, New Mexico was the first state to pass a law that allowed medical marijuana use, but patients could only access cannabis through a federally approved research program at the time. On April 1, 2007, Governor Bill Richardson signed into law the "Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act,” which expanded the use of medical cannabis, allowing physicians to recommend cannabis to help treat certain conditions. In April 2021, New Mexico ratified its laws again when Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill legalizing an adult-use marijuana market in the state. Adult-use sales are slated to begin no later than April 1, 2022, and there are already 34 licensed nonprofit vertically integrated medical marijuana operators, with approximately 120+ dispensaries in operation statewide, according to the most recent state data. As an indicator of interest in New Mexico’s new adult-use cannabis market, the state’s Cannabis Control Division reported receiving nearly 900 applications in August for cultivation licenses.

“The upcoming recreational market in New Mexico has many in the industry eager to get a foothold, but like any other newly legalized state, regulations are complex,” said Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan. “Simplifya is designed to help new and existing operators stay compliant amid a rapidly shifting regulatory landscape. Since compliance is non-negotiable in an industry like cannabis, utilizing a comprehensive solution suite like Simplifya is a best practice for operators to mitigate risk.”

The compliance solution suite available to cannabis businesses in New Mexico includes:

Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)
Simplifya SOPs are designed to help ensure cannabis businesses are efficiently, effectively and legally running. They outline best practices and processes for the clients’ entire organization. While creating the correct SOPs can be long and arduous, Simplifya’s team of analytical and regulatory experts developed both generic and license-specific SOP bundles, which include everything cannabis businesses need to immediately get up and running. SOPs also ensure cannabis compliance by providing a comprehensive base, which can be used as is or customized to meet the client’s specific needs. If there are changes, Simplifya’s team also automatically updates the specific SOP and sends clients a notification.

Simplifya Smart Cabinet
Ninety percent of cannabis compliance is documentation, including keeping and organizing documents, making sure no documents are expired and being able to produce documents for inspection at a moment’s notice. Simplifya Smart Cabinet (“Smart Cabinet”) is a user-friendly and convenient online document storage hub that helps eliminate the worry and stress of organizing and storing critical documents. Smart Cabinet provides businesses with a cheat sheet of every document needed based on their license, an intuitive interface, complete control over who has the ability to access these documents, the flexibility to assign documents to employees and reminder features for when a file needs to be updated.

Simplifya Self Audit
Simplifya’s team of lawyers and regulatory analysts review state and local regulations to create a checklist of simple “yes” or “no” questions to help companies determine if they’re operating in compliance with all of the rules related to their license type. If the Self Audit finds an area where a company is not in compliance, an employee can create an action to fix the issue, assign it, track the task to completion and store the corrected results in a Remediation Report for future use or reference.

About Simplifya
Simplifya is the cannabis industry’s leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform; our suite of products takes the guesswork out of confusing and continually changing state and local regulations. Featuring SOPs, badge tracking, document storage, tailored reporting, and employee accountability features, our Custom Audit software can reduce the time you spend on compliance by 45 percent. For more information, visit www.simplifya.com.

Media Contact:
Max Borchardt
914-382-0085
simplifya@mattio.com


