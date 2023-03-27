U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.50
    +11.51 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,392.58
    +155.05 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,827.16
    +3.20 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.77
    +16.84 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.67
    +1.41 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.00
    -28.80 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    +0.1350 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3500
    +0.6490 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,331.38
    -637.05 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    595.93
    -11.53 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.35
    +74.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Simplifying Data Validation: Datametica Brings Pelican SaaS-based Technology to the Google Cloud Marketplace

PR Newswire
·2 min read

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datametica, a leading data warehouse modernization and migration solution provider, launched its SaaS-based technology, Pelican, on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Pelican is an enterprise-grade technology to compare, validate and reconcile datasets across two heterogeneous data stores at a massive scale. This includes table & column comparison, cell-level validation, selective column mapping, and even mapping columns with different data types or names. The validation can be achieved, without coding or data movement.

Pelican enables production parallel running of legacy and new solutions, de-risking migration, bringing certainty to data matching, and reducing unit testing. It drives assurance and confidence in decommissioning a legacy data warehouse or database.

Google Cloud Marketplace enables customers to leverage software packages quickly and efficiently. Google Cloud customers, such as those migrating to Google BigQuery, can leverage Datametica SaaS-based technologies - Eagle, Raven, and Pelican, for an accelerated and safer cloud migration experience.

The following Pelican technologies are available on Google Cloud Marketplace:

  • DM-Pelican-Base-License

  • DM-Pelican-Validation usage-based license

During the launch of this event, Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-Founder and President of Datametica, said, "We are proud to offer our customers technologies that accelerate and de-risk migration to the Google Cloud. Our SaaS-based Pelican is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, offering organizations a scalable, flexible, and efficient way to validate and reconcile data."

"Data validation and transparency is essential to successful business operation," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace at Google Cloud. "With Datametica's Pelican technology now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, businesses have access to modernized technology that simplifies the authentication of datasets and ultimately drives certainty around key information."

Please contact us at sales.pelican@datametica.com for Pelican Google Cloud marketplace private offerings.

About Datametica

Datametica is a Google Cloud migration partner for enterprises moving to the GCP. Datametica brings automation and expertise in transforming legacy environments, such as Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, DataStage, Informatica, and other ETL and repointing BI solutions, to a Google Cloud-based solution. Using Eagle: Data warehouse Assessment & Google Cloud migration planning Product, Raven: Workload (SQL, ETL & Script) Conversion Product, and Pelican: Data Validation Product, Datametica delivers cost-effective and accelerated migration to the Google Cloud. Learn more about Datametica & Google Cloud Partnership.

Media Contact:

Name: Dr. Phil Shelley
Email: info@datametica.com
+1 (847) 505-9933

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplifying-data-validation-datametica-brings-pelican-saas-based-technology-to-the-google-cloud-marketplace-301780747.html

SOURCE Datametica

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Ford CEO on EV transition: 'Batteries are the constraint'

    Ford has its work cut out for it in securing enough critical minerals for its EV batteries.

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets

  • Jack Ma returns to China as govt tries to allay private sector fears

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of its private businesses, and which sources said eventually spurred the new premier to reach out. The return of China's best-known entrepreneur may help to quell the concerns of its private sector after a bruising two-year regulatory crackdown. Ma's re-emergence in public offers support for the government's softening tone toward the private sector as leaders try to shore up an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Banking Crisis, Artificial Intelligence Battle?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Big tech and the pursuit of AI dominance

    The tech giants are going all in on artificial intelligence. Each is doing it its own way

  • Salesforce is shuttering Slack’s remote work research group Future Forum amid CEO Marc Benioff’s back-to-office push

    When Future Forum launched in 2020, its head wrote that “the sudden move to remote work provides the opportunity to question decades of orthodoxy about a 9-to-5, office-centric, homogeneous work culture.”

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapAramco agreed to start construction

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Huawei Touts Progress Replacing Chip Design Software Led by US

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has developed software tools capable of designing chips as advanced as 14 nanometers, advancing efforts to help Chinese companies sidestep US sanctions and replace American technology.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe telecom

  • Telehealth Apps Sharing Consumer Data Draw FTC Crackdown

    BetterHelp, a therapy-focused telemedicine company, is barred under a proposed settlement from supplying health data for ads.

  • Shenzhen lays out plans to become a global live-streaming e-commerce hub by 2025

    China's southern tech hub Shenzhen has unveiled a plan to become a live-streaming e-commerce hub "with global influence", with the ambitious goal of achieving over 300 billion yuan (US$43.7 billion) in sales by 2025, in an effort to boost consumption. The city aims to expand the local live-streaming e-commerce industry by incubating and attracting at least 100 top-tier agencies in the next three years or so, as well as building 50 industrial estates dedicated to the sector, according to an actio

  • China's Baidu reveals more capabilities of AI-powered chatbot Ernie

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese search engine Baidu on Monday shared pre-recorded videos of its AI-powered chatbot Ernie summarising financial statements and producing powerpoint presentations, among other industry-focused capabilities. According to images shared by a Baidu spokesperson in a media-facing group on WeChat, China's most widely used messaging service, the Chinese chatbot has a wider range of skills than previously displayed when it was launched almost two weeks ago. Back then the ChatGPT-like product was shown to be competent at generating images with text prompts, composing poetry and producing audio in Chinese dialects.

  • Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday. Many U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.

  • Saudi Aramco boosts China investment with two refinery deals

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China by finalising and upgrading a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring an expanded stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group. The two deals, announced separately on Sunday and Monday, would see Aramco supplying the two Chinese companies with a combined 690,000 barrels a day of crude oil, bolstering its rank as China's top provider of the commodity. Aramco said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a 10% stake in privately controlled Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd for about $3.6 billion.