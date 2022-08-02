SIMPLILEARN COLLABORATES WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA'S CARLSON SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT TO LAUNCH BUSINESS ANALYTICS BOOTCAMP

The program is best suited for early-mid career professionals with 2+ years of work experience.

Upon program completion, learners will receive a certificate from Carlson School of Management and Simplilearn.

The program includes masterclasses delivered by distinguished faculty from the University of Minnesota and industry experts from IBM.

The bootcamp will also include career assistance from Simplilearn.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, announced its partnership with the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management for a Bootcamp in Business Analytics . The program will provide a well-planned, high-level understanding of business analytics and the real-world application of analytics across multiple domains. Anyone who has completed their bachelor's degree (in any background) is eligible for this program. The bootcamp is best suited for early-mid career professionals having 2+ years of formal work experience, such as IT professionals, Banking and Finance professionals, Marketing Managers, Supply Chain Network Managers, Analysts, and Consultants.

Simplilearn_Logo

The six-month program will be based on a blended format of online self-learning and live virtual classes. The key features of the program include:

Program completion certificate from the Carlson School of Management and Simplilearn

Membership to University of Minnesota's Alumni Association

Masterclasses delivered by Carlson School of Management faculty and industry experts from IBM

Industry-recognized IBM certificates for IBM courses

Ask-Me-Anything sessions & hackathons conducted by IBM

More than twelve industry-relevant projects

Simplilearn career assistance

Integrated labs

The program curriculum consists of R Programming for Data Science, SQL, Business Analytics with Excel, Data Analytics with Python, Capstone Projects, and other modules.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "In today's business-driven environment, every organization is devising ways to make their decision-making more insightful and impactful. As a result, the role of business analytics continues to grow in importance. Business Analytics provides companies the ability to derive deeper insights and create stronger business recommendations for their own success. Given the industry relevance of the program, we have partnered with the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management to curate this Business Analytics Bootcamp that will provide learners an extensive knowledge of the topic and widen growth and professional opportunities."

Story continues

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Dr. Ravi Bapna, Curtis L. Carlson Chair in Business Analytics and Information Systems at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota said, "Business Analytics can help companies make better, more informed decisions and achieve various goals. Its ability to navigate crises has further increased its importance to the business. Business analytics has certainly changed the dynamics of working in the digital economy and how companies operate."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Simplilearn's programs allow learners to upskill and get certified in popular domains. In 2020, Simplilearn introduced a free skills development program called SkillUp . SkillUp lets learners explore in-demand topics in top professional and technology fields for free, helping them make the right learning and career decisions.

About the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota

The Curtis L. Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota is a recognized leader in business education and research. Established in 1919 and located in Minneapolis, the Carlson School is committed to developing leaders who believe business is a force for good through experiential learning, international education, and the school's strong ties to the dynamic Twin Cities business community.

With 13 degree programs that are ranked consistently among the world's best, the school offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, as well as executive education programs hosted both domestically and abroad. Today, the Carlson School has nearly 60,000 alumni in more than 100 countries.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is the world's #1 online Bootcamp provider for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplilearn-collaborates-with-the-university-of-minnesotas-carlson-school-of-management-to-launch-business-analytics-bootcamp-301598026.html

SOURCE Simplilearn