SIMPLILEARN FURTHER STRENGTHENS ITS LEADERSHIP: ANDREW WAIT APPOINTED AS A BOARD MEMBER

·2 min read

  • Andrew is a board member at Fender, Tractive, Crehana, Busuu, Evolv and Proponent

  • He comes with decades of experience in marketing, product development, engineering, operations, customer support and sales

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearnthe world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills, announced the addition of Andrew Wait to the company's board of members. Andrew's on-boarding announcement comes on the back of the latest round of fundraising from a consortium led by GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm, followed by the company's acquisition of U.S.-based bootcamp education company, Fullstack Academy. In addition to GSV Ventures, Clal Insurance, and DisruptAD, ADQ's venture platform, were also part of the round. In 2021, Simplilearn attracted an investment of $250 million by private equity firm, Blackstone Group.

ANDREW WAIT JOINS SIMPLILEARN AS A BOARD MEMBER
ANDREW WAIT JOINS SIMPLILEARN AS A BOARD MEMBER

With decades of professional experience, Andrew Wait is a successful board member, consultant, president, and a general manager. He has experience in worldwide internet, brand, product and marketing, including web-enabled and delivered consumer and B2B products and services. He is a proven coach, builder and leader of effective organizations with particular expertise in marketing, product development, engineering, operations, customer support and sales. He is also a key leader in successful, private equity, IPO and acquisition exits. Under his guidance, the company is confident of achieving its goal of becoming the world's largest digital skilling platform very soon.

In his successful professional career, Andrew has been a board member/growth advisor at Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. He has also been associated with companies such as Tractive, Pathstream, Crehana and Evolv Technologies. He is an alumni of St. Mary's College of California from where he has completed his MBA in International Finance & Foreign Trade.

Speaking on joining the Simplilearn team, Mr. Andrew Wait said, "I am pleased to join the Simplilearn team at a time when the edtech industry is going through a dynamic shift across the globe. With the innovations and developments in the space, I look forward to a prosperous future. The scope of opportunities that edtech has opened up for students and professionals is massive and people continue to enthusiastically take up programs to upskill themselves and explore better prospects. While I am excited to bring my own expertise to the table, I look forward to learning and growing through the knowledge of the larger Simplilearn team."

Sharing thoughts on Andrew Wait's appointment, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, "I am happy to welcome our latest member to the Simplilearn family. Andrew's vast knowledge and expertise is going to be of value as we gear up and build a team that will lead the way towards growing Simplilearn as the world-wide leader in skilling. Our aim to boost global access to upskilling remains strong, and we are pleased to have Andrew join us in this vision. I welcome Andrew to Simplilearn and look forward to working together to deliver the best to our customers globally."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3000 live classes per month, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014540/Andrew_Wait_Joins_Simplilearn.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

Simplilearn_Logo
Simplilearn_Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplilearn-further-strengthens-its-leadership-andrew-wait-appointed-as-a-board-member-301764198.html

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

