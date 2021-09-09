U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Simplilearn And The Knowledge Innovation Center, Through Its Partnership With The University of Arizona Global Campus, Launch Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing

·3 min read

-- Program Delivered Through a Highly Interactive Online Bootcamp Model

-- Online Masterclasses provided by the Knowledge Innovation Center, using top instructors from the "University of Arizona Global Campus"

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's number one online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, in collaboration with the Knowledge Innovation Center through its partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus Forbes School of Business and Technology (UAGC), launched its Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing. The Knowledge Innovation Center, in collaboration with Simplilearn, provides learners the unique combined advantage of academic excellence from the University of Arizona Global Campus and Simplilearn's award-winning curriculum to help learners master a set of fundamental and highly critical digital marketing skills. With over 100 hours of learning, requiring 4 to 5 hours weekly from the learners, the program is best suited for students or professionals looking to jump-start a career in digital marketing, especially in roles such as Digital Marketing Manager, SEO/PPC/Social-Media Manager, Content Marketing Manager, and Growth Hacker.

Simplilearn Logo
Simplilearn Logo

The University of Arizona Global Campus is often featured at the top of business school rankings and ranks #2 in the U.S. with 318 Quality Matters (QM) certified courses (Ref link). The Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing is delivered via Simplilearn's bootcamp-style learning delivery model. This high-engagement learning model provides learners with an effective combination of online self-paced videos, live virtual classes, and online masterclasses conducted by top academicians of the University of Arizona Global Campus and industry experts.

With this intensive 5 to 6-month program, learners will gain knowledge on the practical aspects of Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Web Analytics, and Social Media Marketing through tools and hands-on practice. Learners will be further equipped with the fundamentals of digital marketing and receive training in content marketing, PPC, and digital analytics, leading to mastering social media, mobile marketing, and digital strategy. The program also offers a digital marketing Capstone project that allows learners to perform a project in a domain of their choice among Online Fashion, Smartphones, Electronics, FMCG, and Software.

On the completion of the program, learners receive a joint Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing by the Knowledge Innovation Center through its partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus and Simplilearn. Certificates are awarded prior learning assessment credits toward a UAGC degree. Learners will also receive certificates from Simplilearn for all modules in the learning path.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "As economies evolve and businesses become digital-first, reaching audiences through relevant online and social platforms is no longer optional. With these platforms being constantly flooded with content, promotional communication, it is critical for today's marketers to have the skills to ensure they are heard and sustain a strong presence in this environment. Our latest program in Digital Marketing ensures that learners develop relevant and the key digital marketing skills for real career growth, learn them from experts active in the field, work on real-world problems, and get structured guidance, ensuring that learning and career success never stops."

"While the pandemic has disrupted ways of working, it has also pushed companies and educators to be innovators who think and act fast. We are pleased to be working with Simplilearn through our Knowledge Innovation Center to bring digital upskilling to the global audience. Digital Marketing skills will enable the new-age employee to stay ahead of the curve with the advantages of having the latest knowledge in the field. We look forward to working with Simplilearn and to bringing job-relevant learning to aspirants around the world," said Dr. Paula J.Zobisch, Vice President, Knowledge Innovation Center.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

About KIC & University of Arizona Global Campus:

The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), formerly Ashford University, is an online university operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. It is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

The Knowledge Innovation Center (KIC) and the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) have formed a strategic alliance to deliver a variety of "continuing education" options ancillary to degree programs. Every KIC course undergoes a prior learning assessment by the University and is focused on in-demand skills development.

For more information, please visit https://knowledgeinnovationcenter.com/about-us/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplilearn-and-the-knowledge-innovation-center-through-its-partnership-with-the-university-of-arizona-global-campus-launch-professional-certificate-in-digital-marketing-301372892.html

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

