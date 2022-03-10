SIMPLR WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr has been presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation, and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. The Simplr platform produces major improvements in overall customer success and support, averaging a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 4.75/5 and an average chat response time of less than 30 seconds. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, The North Face, and many more.

The award win follows a string of recent honors present to Simplr:

In January, Simplr was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards and named a 2021 Product of the Year in the BIG Award for Business.

In December, Simplr was named one of the most innovative companies of the year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards.

In July, Simplr was named a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards in the Best Product for Customer Services / CRM category.

Simplr customer The Adventure Challenge, which develops products to help couples, families, and friends have fun, create deeper connections, and live outside of their comfort zone, was also a winner in this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company's customer support and service team won bronze in the Front Line Customer Service Team of the Year category for their achievements in rapidly scaling and maturing their organizational processes while maintaining exceptional customer service in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adventure Challenge was able to navigate explosive growth and numerous shipping issues during that time by providing robust support to their front-line team members and proactively addressing customer issues. The company also partnered with Simplr to help drastically increase first response rate times and maintain excellent CSAT scores while rapidly scaling.



"The traditional resources available to a CX leader—including outdated contact center models and consistently disappointing chatbots—have made it nearly impossible to meet the needs of the NOW Customer who expects consistently exceptional customer experiences," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "However, as evidenced by CX innovators such as The Adventure Challenge, businesses across industries are now recognizing the value of a responsive, personalized, and impactful approach to customer service…what we call NOW CX."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's platform combines automation with AI-powered human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

