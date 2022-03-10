U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,221.00
    -54.25 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,843.00
    -422.00 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,524.50
    -210.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.50
    -28.80 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.06
    +4.36 (+4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.80
    +13.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.37 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9900
    +0.0420 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    33.54
    -1.59 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1190
    +0.2600 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,072.81
    -3,019.10 (-7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.67
    -51.67 (-5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.55
    -96.17 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

SIMPLR WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr has been presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Simplr and Gladly are aligned in their mission to help brands transform CX from a cost center to a revenue driver by meeting the customers&#x002019; needs where and when they want to connect. (PRNewsfoto/Simplr)
Simplr and Gladly are aligned in their mission to help brands transform CX from a cost center to a revenue driver by meeting the customers’ needs where and when they want to connect. (PRNewsfoto/Simplr)

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation, and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. The Simplr platform produces major improvements in overall customer success and support, averaging a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 4.75/5 and an average chat response time of less than 30 seconds. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, The North Face, and many more.

The award win follows a string of recent honors present to Simplr:

  • In January, Simplr was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards and named a 2021 Product of the Year in the BIG Award for Business.

  • In December, Simplr was named one of the most innovative companies of the year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards.

  • In July, Simplr was named a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards in the Best Product for Customer Services / CRM category.

Simplr customer The Adventure Challenge, which develops products to help couples, families, and friends have fun, create deeper connections, and live outside of their comfort zone, was also a winner in this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company's customer support and service team won bronze in the Front Line Customer Service Team of the Year category for their achievements in rapidly scaling and maturing their organizational processes while maintaining exceptional customer service in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adventure Challenge was able to navigate explosive growth and numerous shipping issues during that time by providing robust support to their front-line team members and proactively addressing customer issues. The company also partnered with Simplr to help drastically increase first response rate times and maintain excellent CSAT scores while rapidly scaling.

"The traditional resources available to a CX leader—including outdated contact center models and consistently disappointing chatbots—have made it nearly impossible to meet the needs of the NOW Customer who expects consistently exceptional customer experiences," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "However, as evidenced by CX innovators such as The Adventure Challenge, businesses across industries are now recognizing the value of a responsive, personalized, and impactful approach to customer service…what we call NOW CX."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's platform combines automation with AI-powered human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplr-wins-silver-stevie-award-in-2022-stevie-awards-for-sales--customer-service-301499981.html

SOURCE Simplr

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Amazon stock split: Will the tech giant join the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

    Let the speculation on Dow inclusion for Amazon begin.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Amazon surges as stock split, buyback excite investors

    The company's 20-for-1 stock split is its first since 1999 and is in addition to a $10 billion share buyback. It also comes on the heels of a similar split announced by Alphabet Inc earlier this year. "Amazon's management is looking to instil fresh confidence," AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said, adding that the buyback was the company's first direct distributions of cash back to its shareholders since its stock market debut.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • JD.com stock falls after swinging to net loss, while adjusted profit topped expectations

    Shares of JD.com Inc. sank 6.5% toward a near two-year low in premarket trading Thursday, after the China-based e-commerce reported fourth-quarter swung to a net loss but saw adjusted profit and revenue top forecasts, while margins took a slight hit. The net loss for the quarter was RMB5.16 billion ($810.4 million), or RMB3.33 per American depositary share (ADS), after net income of RMB24.33 billion, or RMB15.18 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per

  • Fears for gas supplies as Russian troops seize Ukraine facilities - live updates

    Britain slaps sanctions on Roman Abramovich Roman Abramovich assets: the cars, houses, yachts – and Chelsea FC FTSE 100 falls 1pc as market rebound runs out of steam Ben Wright: The City has failed to grasp the repercussions of Putin’s horrific war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    Given the struggles of International Business Machines' (NYSE: IBM) stock over the last decade, the company may have become an afterthought in the minds of many investors. This rising dividend, along with a decisive strategic shift, could make IBM an excellent choice for dividend investors regardless of the market. The spinoff of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) has become transformational for the venerable tech giant.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

    The stock market is all about themes and right now, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and all that has followed in its wake, the times will shine a spotlight on Cybersecurity stocks. It’s almost taken for granted that as the US and its allies ramp up sanctions and measures intended to shun and isolate Russia, Putin will respond by cyber warfare. Government organizations and corporations are obviously acutely aware of this and will therefore be spending large amounts of money to secure networks

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • After an Incredible Rally, Beware a Dead Cat Bounce

    House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes Ukraine aid, Amazon.com plans 20-to-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback, Biden presses plan to encourage U.S. chip making, and other news to start your day.

  • Standard Deduction 2021-2022: How Much Is It?

    The temporary expansion of the standard deduction and repeal of the personal exemption are continuing to affect millions of Americans.