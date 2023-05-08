SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES FILING OF 2022 YEAR END AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EARNINGS CALL AND WEBCAST NOTICE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) an omni-channel platform with disruptive brands in the emerging plant-based, holistic wellness and lifestyle consumer product categories, has filed audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its management discussion and analysis. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the following day on May 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Simply Better Brands Logo (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp)

AUDIENCE INFORMATION (Public information) Conference Call Participant Details RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/41xJwmv Local: Toronto: 416-764-8650 North American Toll Free: 888-664-6383 Webcast URL Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/oYrZ9zpnVdb Please copy and paste this URL from this email- do not click and copy from your browser address bar. Conference Replay Conference Replay Local: 416-764-8677 Conference Replay North

American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541 Conference Replay Entry

Code: 380447 # Conference Replay

Expiration Date: 05/16/2023

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation X generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Story continues

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability ‎to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking ‎statements relating to, but not limited to: timing of conference call.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to ‎prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized ‎and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and ‎development plans change, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the CBD ‎or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company's annual ‎information form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.‎

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this ‎news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with ‎a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such ‎information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the ‎Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced ‎in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to ‎update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a ‎result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable ‎securities law. ‎

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c5581.html