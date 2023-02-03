U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0114 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,422.06
    -152.27 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS AND ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release of July 26, 2022 and August 10, 2022, it has agreed to issue 45,213 common shares 2613560 Ontario Inc., and 45,213 common shares to Prehistoric Petroleum Inc. In addition, and further to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2023, the Company has issued 148,925 common shares to Sebastien Centner (the "Advisor") for strategic advisory and consulting services to one of the Company's subsidiaries.

Simply Better Brands Logo (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp)
Simply Better Brands Logo (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp)

Shares for Debt Settlement with 2613560 Ontario Inc.

The total amount of indebtedness settled by this arrangement is $10,625.00, for ‎interest owed during the period ended December 31, 2022 by the Company to 2613560 Ontario Inc. pursuant to a convertible debenture dated August 10, 2022 (the "261 Debenture").

The Company has agreed to 45,213 common shares in settlement of the December 31, 2022 interest payment at a deemed price of $0.235 per share.

Pursuant to the 261 Debenture, interest shall be payable quarterly until the maturity date and subject to prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), such interest may be converted into common shares at the higher of (i) the 15 trading day Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") on each such applicable payment date, or (ii) the market price of the common shares of the Company.

The Company decided to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with shares in order to ‎preserve its cash for operational purposes.‎ This arrangement is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The ‎Company will issue these shares, which are subject to a four month hold period, once approval ‎has been received from the TSXV.‎

Shares for Debt Settlement with Prehistoric Petroleum Inc.

The total amount of indebtedness settled by this arrangement is $10,625.00, for ‎interest owed during the period ended December 31, 2022 by the Company to Prehistoric Petroleum Inc. pursuant to a convertible debenture dated August 10, 2022 (the "PPI Debenture").

The Company has agreed to issue 45,213 common shares in settlement of the December 31, 2022 interest payment at a deemed price of $0.235 per share.

Pursuant to the PPI Debenture, interest shall be payable quarterly until the maturity date and subject to prior approval of the TSXV, such interest may be converted into common shares at the higher of (i) the 15 trading day VWAP on each such applicable payment date, or (ii) the market price of the common shares of the Company.

The Company decided to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with shares in order to ‎preserve its cash for operational purposes.‎ This arrangement is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The ‎Company will issue these shares, which are subject to a four month hold period, once approval ‎has been received from the TSXV.‎

Shares for Services Issued to Advisor

The TSXV has accepted and the Company has paid the first of two payments to the Advisor for services rendered pursuant to the previously-announced advisory agreement  (the "Agreement") dated September 1, 2022. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay the first of two payments in the aggregate amount of CAD$34,925.80 (US$26,000.00) through the issuance of 158,925 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.23452 per share.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the CBD or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company's annual information form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c3793.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today

    As of 12:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.9%. Last night, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his rating on the AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock to "buy," saying C3.ai is "a truly scarce asset in a critical software arena," and that the generative AI could be a "killer app" for artificial intelligence. The analyst endorsement was the latest piece of good news for C3.ai, whose shares have surged this week as investors look for ways to get exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today

    Palantir makes data analytics software used by government and commercial customers. In a regulatory filing overnight, the company disclosed that on Jan. 29 Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey Buckley announced plans to step down as soon as Palantir's 2022 10-K is filed. Palantir also said that Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar was named chief technology officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor was named chief revenue officer.

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Ford CEO defends earnings after leaving $2 billion in profits 'on the table’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Ford CEO Jim Farley's comments on the automaker's fourth-quarter results, his frustration with the profits miss, and the company's EV transformation.

  • 15 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 best dividend leaders to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSE:FDL) is based on the 100 highest yielding stocks that have […]

  • Amazon earnings: AWS performance was the 'disappointment,' analyst says

    JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to dissect Amazon's latest earnings report and unit sales in the greater tech environment.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) got a boost this week thanks to the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed increased interest rates by just 25 basis points in response to elevated, but slowing, inflation. Electric vehicle stocks have been plummeting over the past year as investors have become worried about a potential recession.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after jobs report shocks, Big Tech results disappoint

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after government employment data showed more than half a million jobs were added in January — throwing a wrench in hopes for a pause on rate increases — while subpar earnings results from Big Tech giants weighed on investor sentiment.

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Bets on a Stock Market Crash

    It came in one word on Jan, 31. Its author is Michael Burry, the founder of the hedge fund Scion Asset Management. Burry is known for his bet on the collapse of the U.S. housing market, which led to the 2008 financial crisis.

  • 13 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we take a look at 13 best value dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more best value dividend stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy. Value stocks are stocks of companies generally considered trading below what many investors think they are worth. Because […]

  • Why Clearfield's Stock Cratered 15.2% Today

    Shares of fiber optics company Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) fell as much as 15.2% in trading on Friday after reporting fiscal first-quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue was up 68% from a year ago to $85.9 million, and net income rose 37% to $14.3 million, or $1.00 per share. What got investor attention was backlog falling 17% from just a quarter ago to $136 million, which management said was in large part due to a return to normal ordering patterns.

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.

    In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."

  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in February

    It might not be a case of going from zero to hero, but the tech sector is rebounding smartly in 2023 following its drubbing last year. As investors shifted to more defensive positions, the sector tumbled hard, and many previous highfliers were in the dumps. Sure, the new year is just one month old, but the gains are a welcome reprieve for many investors.