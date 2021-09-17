U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.25
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.50
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.20
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    -0.44 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.40
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.89
    +0.71 (+3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3802
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9620
    +0.2440 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,466.09
    -632.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.32
    -29.97 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.95
    +12.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Simply Better Brands Corp. Closes the Acquisition of the Crisp Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Better Brands Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp‎. (the "Company" or “Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC), is pleased to announce that, further to a news release issued on August 19, 2021, the Company has closed its acquisition of Crisp Management Group Inc. (“Crisp”), to focus on the sale and distribution of CBD and Hemp products through an array of Breakaway ‎Music Festivals in throughout North America as well as through Crisp’s e-commerce ‎platform‎.

Crisp sells and distributes CBD and hemp products through its e-commerce platform, and also holds the exclusive rights to market CBD and hemp products at Breakaway Music Festivals throughout North America. “On our plant-based wellness mission, we relentlessly focus on efficacy, innovation and brand availability. Our partnership with the Crisp Management Group is about access to our targeted Gen Z and Millennial consumers during live experiential events. We remain convinced, CBD and music are key enablers to overall well-being and are thrilled to fuel the collaboration."

Under the terms of the acquisition, the Company acquired 60% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Crisp for an aggregate purchase consideration of $500,000, paid in the form of issuance of the Company’s shares to the shareholders of Crisp, calculated on the basis of the volume weighted average closing price of the Company’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) determined based on the 10 trading days immediately preceding the closing date. The acquisition is treated as an expedited acquisition pursuant to Policy 5.3 of TSXV’s corporate finance manual. The SBBC shares issued in consideration are subject to a contractual lock-up for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. In addition, the Company extended a working capital loan to Crisp in the amount of $200,000. The Company did not pay any finder’s fees or assume any long term debt in relation to the acquisition. The acquisition was negotiated on an arm’s length basis. All figures in this news release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.
Brian Meadows
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (855) 553-7441
ir@simplybetterbrands.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Right out of the gate, I'm going to seemingly break the rule I laid out above, because AT&T (NYSE: T) is a high-yielding stock that seems to present those high-risk features I warned of. First, in May, the telecom giant announced it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit. Then AT&T said it would trim by more than half the share of its free cash flow dedicated to its dividend.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals; Elon Musk's Latest FSD Target

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Praises Chinese Rivals Like NIO and BYD. Here’s Why.

    Elon Musk calls China's automakers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Triple Witching to Hit Market Where Traders Pay Up for Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- Like clockwork, the S&P 500 just endured another mid-month swoon before Friday’s options expiration. What’s less certain is whether the market can resume its record-setting rally at a time when traders are busy loading up on hedges. The expiry of stock and index options this time is part of a quarterly event known as “triple witching,” where futures on indexes also expire. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated that roughly $3.4 trillion of equity options are set to mat

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Here’s Why Carillon Tower Advisers Disposed its DraftKings (DKNG) Shares

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks extended their recent run of success in the second quarter, advancing for the fifth consecutive quarter following the sharp selloff induced by the early stages […]

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares to the Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • Democrats Want to Raise Taxes. Here’s Your To-Do List.

    This week Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee voted to advance dozens of proposed tax changes. The provision would apply to investors with one-time windfalls, such as a couple selling a home with a large taxable gain, as well as to taxpayers who are typically high earners.