Simply Better Brands Corp. (CVE:SBBC) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x Simply Better Brands Corp. (CVE:SBBC) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Pharmaceuticals companies in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 0.9x and even P/S higher than 3x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Simply Better Brands Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Simply Better Brands has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Simply Better Brands, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Simply Better Brands' Revenue Growth Trending?

Simply Better Brands' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 209%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 257% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 6.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Simply Better Brands' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What Does Simply Better Brands' P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Simply Better Brands revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

