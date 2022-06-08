U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Simply Better Brands Corp.'s No B.S. Skincare Brand Goes Omnichannel

Simply Better Brands Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • PKANF
Simply Better Brands Corp.
Simply Better Brands Corp.

No B.S. Skincare is expanding beyond e-commerce by launching in CVS for Back-to-School

No B.S. CVS

CVS Display
CVS Display

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce they are executing a comprehensive omnichannel strategy on their No B.S. Skincare (“No B.S.”) brand by launching their Award-Winning skincare line in 3,200 CVS stores nationwide beginning July 24th, 2022.

No B.S. Skincare is thrilled to offer the company’s clean, vegan and gluten-free skincare product line through “brick and mortar” stores across the country. “Launching in CVS is a significant milestone in our mission to strip away the B.S. in the beauty industry for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what is says and says what it does” said Briceno, “We can’t wait to see how the informed CVS community welcomes our philosophy and powerful formulas,” says No B.S. Skincare Founder and CEO, Diana Briceno.

The No B.S. Skincare philosophy promotes a clean, vegan and gluten-free product line that contains absolutely no harmful or questionable ingredients like parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates. It includes the most effective ingredients found in nature, paired with science-made innovations worth geeking out over. No B.S. Skincare products are responsibly made in America with no animal testing, ever.

“Recognized as one of Fortune's, World's Most Admired Companies, CVS is the right partner for No B.S. to increase product availability and go omnichannel in an impactful way. Its commitment to support diversity, inclusion, and belonging and their core values of collaboration, innovation, caring, integrity, and accountability align perfectly with the No B.S. philosophy, they both uphold transparency and avoid editing model photos and honing down on insecurities to make a sale” said Briceno.

The No B.S.’ women-led team is very excited to broaden its consumer base and product availability by giving skincare consumers even more of what they want: clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. The No B.S. skincare line will be available online at CVS.com and in 3,200 brick-and-mortar CVS locations nationwide starting July 24, 2022. Fans can also visit @livenobs on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to learn more and share their skincare journey with the brand’s community.

CVS customers can take advantage of the Back-to-School Mega Promo to celebrate the launch. For every $40 spent, get $10 worth of Free Extra Buck Rewards.

About No B.S. Skincare

No B.S. is on a mission to strip away the B.S. and change beauty for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what it says and says what it does. A line of vegan and gluten free products with no harmful petrochemicals, parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates - and no animal testing, ever.

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They do not promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

For more information:

Website:  https://livenobs.com

Instagram: @livenobs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livenobs

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/livenobs/

Media Contact: contact@livenobs.com

 

Brand Contact: Diana Briceno, CEO diana@livenobs.com

 

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.
Brian Meadows
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (855) 553-7441
ir@simplybetterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company’s ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: the date of No B.S.’ CVS product launch and the number of brick-and-mortar CVS locations.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the transaction, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the CBD or broader wellness and consumer packaged goods industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the ‎Company's annual information form and other filings available under the Company's profile at ‎www.sedar.com.‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f093f80-802f-4fea-9eb4-37840a23b84c


