U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,075.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,637.25
    -7.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.30
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.75
    -0.99 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.70
    +13.20 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.55
    +3.56 (+15.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1720
    -0.6310 (-0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,269.10
    +1,190.93 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.75
    +42.73 (+7.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.70
    +21.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP.'S PUREKANA BRAND LAUNCHES AN EXPANDED PET PORTFOLIO FOCUSED ON IMPROVING THE QUALITY OF LIFE OF PETS

CNW Group
·5 min read

Building on the significant growth of 364% versus year-ago at 74% gross margin, PureKana recognizes an opportunity to expand into the $196 million dollar CBD-infused pet market

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce its PureKana launch of a science-based line of CBD-based products designed to support specific dog ailments. The product line includes CBD oil drops, treats, and topicals formulated to address common issues such as anxiety, inflammation, and skin irritation and coat health. Per Grandview Research, the global CBD pet market size was estimated at USD 195.98 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a lucrative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8% from 2023 to 2030.

PureKana Pets was created with a mission to provide natural, safe, and efficacious solutions to improve the overall wellness of pets. "We understand that our furry friends are more than just pets, they are family," says Kathy Casey, CEO. "With this loving kinship in mind, we developed a portfolio of science – based products that can help address some of the most common health concerns among pets and their owners. Leveraging consumer data, we estimate 60% of our loyal PureKana users have a pet in their home. We see meeting their needs as a sizeable growth opportunity for the brand."

The expanded PureKana Pet offering addresses the needs of pets in three categories: Calming / Anxiety relief, Hip /Joint anti-inflammatory, Hair & Coat / Irritation relief & shiny coat.  A portfolio summary is  below:

Calming Chews (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)
Calming Chews (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)
Hip &amp; Joint chews (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)
Hip & Joint chews (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)
Hair &amp; Coat Drops (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)
Hair & Coat Drops (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)

All PureKana Pets products are made from 100% hemp grown in the USA and are lab-tested for purity and potency. They are also free from harmful additives and preservatives, making them a safe and natural alternative to traditional pet products. "We believe that every dog deserves to live their best life, and our solutions to common ailments are here to help them do just that," adds Kathy Casey. The PureKana Pets launch is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

Simply Better Brands Corp. also announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has issued 150,000 restricted stock units ("RSU's") of SBBC to a director of SBBC which shall vest in 1/4 increments every six months until March 15, 2025. The RSUs are subject to the provisions of the Company's equity incentive plan, as approved by SBBC's shareholders at its most recent annual general meeting. The Company relied on section 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI-61-101") as the exemption from ‎the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9 in respect of the grant of RSUs to a director of ‎the Company as the common shares of the Company are not listed on a specified market (as ‎the common shares are only listed on the TSXV). The Company relied on ‎section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-‎‎101 and TSXV Policy 5.9 in respect of the grant of RSUs to a director of the Company as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the grant of the RSUs to a director of the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.‎

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation X generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness.  For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎and "forward looking ‎statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial ‎condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company's ability to ‎execute on its ‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the efficacy and results of the Company's products. Specifically, this news ‎release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, timing and launch of new product offerings; consumer expectations and interest in the Company's products; and future product expansion plans. ‎

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the Company's annual ‎information form available under the Company's profile at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎

SBBC logo. (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)
SBBC logo. (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp.)

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c0981.html

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Top China Stocks To Buy: Online Giant Tumbles On Earnings Miss

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Puts Gulf Investors Among Biggest Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Group AG’s Middle Eastern shareholders, which together own about a fifth of the Swiss bank, are among some of the biggest losers in the turmoil

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Fragile After Credit Suisse Deal; First Republic Dives

    UBS will buy Credit Suisse, but the split market rally is fragile. First Republic kept diving while the Fed is on tap.

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • S&P Stunts First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • New York Community Bank agrees to purchase failed Signature Bank

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a new deal for the failed Signature Bank to be purchased. The bank collapsed just days after the Silicon Valley Bank.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators. New York Community Bancorp stock is soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said Sunday. The FDIC added that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • ‘Someone needs to tell Jerome Powell that this is not a kill-at-all-costs mission.’ Cut interest rates now to prevent a full-blown banking crisis.

    A rate cut won't end the war on inflation. It just pauses the battle -- if the Fed has the guts to do it, writes Chuck Jaffe.

  • Goldman Readies Claims Trading for Wiped Out Credit Suisse Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds after the takeover of the Swiss lender wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of the debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking