Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in San Marcos, Texas

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in San Marcos, Texas. This 2,017 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located within The Springtown Shopping Center at 200 Springtown Way, Suite 122, San Marcos, Texas. The store will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products. This is Simply Mac's fifth store in Texas, with its other four stores located in Katy, Lubbock, Tyler and Waco.

New Simply Mac Store in San Marcos, TX

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "We are excited to open our newest Simply Mac store in San Marcos. Located in Central Texas along the I35 corridor halfway between Austin and San Antonio, San Marcos has a rich heritage. Established in 1848, the area is thought to be among the oldest continuously inhabited sites in the Americas. It is home to Texas State University, and our new store is only a few blocks from Bobcat Stadium. TSU, established in 1899, is the fifth largest university in the state with more than 38,000 students. With the closest Apple stores located in Austin or San Antonio, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of TSU students and residents of San Marcos and the surrounding area."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 52 retail stores in 18 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the San Marcos Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 30, 2021, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

