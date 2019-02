In the last 48 hours, the Bitcoin price recovered beyond the crucial $3,500 support level and avoided a further drop below $3,000.

The valuation of the cryptocurrency market increased from $110 billion to $120 billion, by just over $10 billion.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

Following the strong corrective rally of Bitcoin, billionaire investor Mike Novogratz stated that every major macro fund should hold at least 1 percent of their portfolios in Bitcoin.

Read the full story on CCN.com.