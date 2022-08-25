U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.94
    +0.42 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5910
    +0.1210 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,551.03
    +39.74 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.28
    +5.48 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

SimplyProtein® Continues Expansion into US with National Distribution at Costco

·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wellness Natural USA Inc. announced its fan-favorite SimplyProtein® Crispy Bars are now available at Costco locations nationwide for a limited time, providing shoppers with even more options for simple, plant-powered snacks. The Crispy Bars are available in a Costco-exclusive 15 bar pack featuring the decadent and satisfying flavors of Peanut Butter Chocolate, Lemon Coconut and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt. SimplyProtein Crispy Bars first entered 50 regional Costco warehouses in January 2022 and this national expansion brings distribution to over 600 warehouses nationwide.

SimplyProtein Logo (CNW Group/Wellness Natural Inc.)
SimplyProtein Logo (CNW Group/Wellness Natural Inc.)

After re-entering the US market last year, the brand's multi-channel distribution approach continues to prove successful. Alongside the expansion from regional to national Costco distribution, SimplyProtein continues to add to its roster of retail with partners such as Kroger, Meijer and HyVee. eCommerce also continues to drive sales growth for the brand through partnerships with online retailers such as Amazon and through its own direct-to-consumer platform.

"This past year has been transformative for the SimplyProtein brand. Our expansion into the US market has exceeded our expectations and growing our partnership with Costco is a major milestone for our brand," said Michael Lines, chief executive officer. "We believe the future of food is plant-based and are proud to provide consumers with simple, delicious and approachable products that meet a variety of snacking needs. We are excited to continue our partnership with Costco as we expand nationally into the fall."

The Costco-exclusive Crispy Bars are gluten-free, plant-based and dairy-free. Each flavor features 15g of plant-based protein, with only 1g of sugar per serving. All SimplyProtein products also contain no artificial colors. Outside of Costco, SimplyProtein also offers a range of plant-based snacking options including their Energy Bites, Snack Bars, Cookie Bars and Kids Bars.

About SimplyProtein®
The SimplyProtein team believes the path to wellness is individual. Our passion is creating a wide range of snacks with plant-based energy, providing the fuel for individuals to live life on their own terms. The SimplyProtein brand got its start in 2002 in health food stores throughout Toronto, Canada and is now owned and operated by Wellness Natural Inc. and available throughout North America. All SimplyProtein products are gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. To learn more, visit simplyprotein.com, @SimplyProtein on Instagram and @SimplyProteinUSA on Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplyprotein-continues-expansion-into-us-with-national-distribution-at-costco-301612859.html

SOURCE Wellness Natural Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil futures end lower as traders weigh prospects for an Iran nuclear deal and OPEC output cuts

    Oil futures end lower on Thursday as traders continue to weigh the possibility of an Iran nuclear deal and potential output cuts by OPEC producers when they meet in less than two weeks.

  • Marc Benioff works to reassure investors amid executive shuffle at Salesforce

    On Wednesday's earnings call, the co-CEO of San Francisco's largest tech employer was put on the spot about the company's new C-suite lineup.

  • Hemingway Fans to Get New Concourse at Key West Airport

    (Bloomberg) -- Future pilgrims to Ernest Hemingway’s home and museum in Key West may find it a little easier to get there thanks to $36.7 million of municipal bonds. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Korea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageMo

  • Stock Market Gains In Spite Of Weak Retail Earnings, Guidance; BBBY And Peloton Jump On News

    The stock market gained in spite of weak retail earnings and lower-than-expected durable goods orders. BBBY and Peloton jump.

  • Lam Research raises dividend by 15%

    Lam Research Corp. said late Thursday its board of directors has approved 22.5 cent, or 15%, increase in the company's dividend, to $1.725 a share from $1.50 a share. The increase "is consistent with the intent for disciplined annual dividend growth," Lam Research said. The dividend will be paid Oct. 5 to shareholders of record on Sept. 14, the company said. Lam Research shares dropped 0.9% in the extended session after ending regular trading Thursday up 3.3%.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for United Microelectronics (UMC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to United Microelectronics (UMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • GE Is Taking a Stake in the EV Business With Sale of Technology to Hyliion

    Hyliion is buying an advanced generator technology from General Electric to help power its electric heavy duty trucks.

  • Pinduoduo (PDD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Pinduoduo's (PDD) second-quarter results are expected to reflect gains from e-commerce strength amid the pandemic-led uncertainties.

  • 10-year Treasury yield climbs to highest level in almost two months as medium-term inflation expectations grow

    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed on Wednesday to as high as 3.12%, the highest level since July 28, as medium-term inflation expectations continue to rise. The rise in those expectations was spilling over into nominal Treasury yields, according to Steve Englander of Standard Chartered Bank, with rates across the curve all moving higher. "The market has become more pessimistic on the Fed hitting inflation goals, despite the hawkish rhetoric," he said.

  • China Builder CIFI Plans State-Backed Bond Under New Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer CIFI Holdings Group Co. intends to sell an onshore bond with a state guarantee, people familiar with the matter said, that’s among the first of its kind under a new plan by authorities as they step up support for the crisis-hit real estate sector.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatt

  • Alameda Co-CEO Trabucco Steps Down From Crypto Trading Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Alameda Research Co-Chief Executive Officer Sam Trabucco is stepping down, saying he’s chosen “to prioritize other things” and that he couldn’t “continue to justify the time investment” of being an integral part of the crypto trading firm. Caroline Ellison, the co-CEO, will lead the company and Trabucco will serve as an adviser, he announced in a series of tweets Wednesday. Alameda, the trading affiliate of FTX crypto exchange controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried, confirmed the changes

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Retail-Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Dow scores 322-point gain Thursday as stocks rally to best day in two weeks

    The Dow and S&P 500 booked their best day of gains in about two weeks on Thursday as investors looked forward to hearing from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell on Friday at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyo. economic gathering. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 322 points, or 1%, ending near 33,292, near the session high. The S&P 500 index advanced 1.4%. That marked the best daily percentage gain for both indexes since Aug. 12, according to FactSet data. But it was the Nasdaq Composite In

  • Why Powell’s speech on Friday likely matters less for stocks than a sputtering housing market

    Inflation, job losses and the cooling housing market are top factors that could drive a U.S. recession, according to Charles Schwab's Kevin Gordon.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises Slightly Along With Stocks

    U.S. equity indexes snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, dragging along crypto assets. Bitcoin and other crypto assets rose along with U.S. stocks, which broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors' appetite for riskier assets returned. This article originally appeared in Market Wrap, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 24th

    CTO, BRT, and LBAI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 24, 2022.

  • Cautious undertone, waiting for Jackson Hole

    While Asian stocks managed to make modest gains on Thursday, there is a heavy air of caution among investors ahead of what may prove a pivotal central bank gathering. Markets are bracing for the U.S. central bank to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to give a speech at its annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The euro zone faces the double whammy of deteriorating growth expectations, while the risk of inflation rising further is increasing.

  • Petco Cuts Full-Year Outlook, Stock Falls

    The company said the pet category remains resilient but cut its revenue and earnings guidance for the year.

  • BitBoy Lost His Lawsuit the Instant He Filed It

    The YouTube cryptocurrency promoter is only drawing attention his pump-and-dump-filled oeuvre, which he'd rather suppress.