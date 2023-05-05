SimplyRFiD Releases 'Wave: Audit' — RFID Quality Assurance App for Retail

Wave: Audit from SimplyRFiD enables manufacturers to one-click spot-check their SGTIN RAIN RFID tagged Walmart, Target, Macys shipments for accuracy and efficacy.

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Wave: Audit is an iOS app from SimplyRFiD that provides manufacturers and retailers the tools needed to accurately test RFID tags for UPC decoding, tag readability (read range/strength certification), and delivery order counts. Wave: Audit is available for pre-order on the SimplyRFiD website for 50% off through May 8. Official availability May 9 in the Apple App store for $49.95 per month.





SimplyRFiD Wave: Audit





"In the early days, misencoded, missing or unreadable barcodes created problems," said Carl Brown, President of SimplyRFiD. "This still exists today when you reach a register and the barcode is unscannable or missing. Our app Wave: Audit is designed to increase the quality expectation of the RFID technology replacing barcodes.

"We have taken Wave into the retail stores and initial 'audits' of SGTIN-encoded RFID tags at retailers are showing about 5% failure to properly encode RFID tags. Wave: Audit gives manufacturers the tools needed to correct their tagging," added Brown.

RFID in Action

There are two major issues changing from barcodes to RFID and Wave: Audit solves them.

1. Wave: Audit-Certify: Wave: Audit has a built-in wizard for placing tags on items, testing the tag readability, and saving a picture of the tagged location, the tag inlay information, and the certification results. Expert training from SimplyRFiD allows manufacturers to ensure their tags work correctly when tagged.

2. Wave: Audit-Delivery: Delivery audits the production line. Delivery will scan a box or pallet, display the UPC decodes, detect invalid tags, and save the delivery (product UPC counts) to a shipment for ASN (advance shipment notices) or other quality manufacturing needs.

Availability

SimplyRFiD's Wave: Audit is available starting May 9 in the Apple App store. Annual/Enterprise plans are available directly from SimplyRFiD. Wave: Audit requires an iOS device and a CS108 RFID Handheld. Please contact Sales@SimplyRFiD.com for more information or visit us for in-person demo at the RFID Journal Live event May 9-11 in Orlando, Florida.

About SimplyRFID

SimplyRFiD revolutionized RFID adoption with the introduction of the DoD Pro-Tag in 2007. Today, SimplyRFiD leads the retail RFID inventory market with Wave for iOS, the #1 app for counting retail inventory with RFID. SimplyRFiD's three software platforms - AIMS for Eyewear, Wave for Retail, and Wave Audit for Manufacturing - provide tools for retailers to adopt accurate inventory systems. SimplyRFiD's latest product Ai Kick-Start enables retailers to deploy the latest RFID technology and experience faster growth.

https://www.SimplyRFiD.com | Media Room

Contact Information

William Montalbo

Vice President, Marketing

william.montalbo@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

Syd Brown

Social Media Manager

syd.brown@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

SOURCE: Simply RFiD

