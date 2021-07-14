U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Simpplr raises $32M for its intranet platform

Frederic Lardinois
·4 min read

Simpplr, a modern platform for building intranet sites (or 'employee communications and enablement platforms,' as the company calls it), today announced that it has raised a $32 million Series C round led by Tola Capital. Norwest Ventures, which led the company's Series B round last year, as well as Salesforce Ventures and George Still Ventures also participated. This brings Simpplr's total funding to just over $61 million.

As Simpplr CEO and founder Dhiraj Sharma told me, the Series B round was meant to help the team accelerate product innovation and development. Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic only increased demand for digital workplace solutions like Simpplr. As Sharma noted, the company's thesis was always that the world was moving toward remote/hybrid work. The pandemic only accelerated this process and with that, the sense of urgency in its customer base to modernize their own platforms for communicating with their employees. To keep up with this growth, the company doubled its team since last August (though Sharma, just like many other startup founders I've recently talked to, also bemoaned that it’s becoming increasingly hard to find talent).

The company says that it added 100 enterprise customers over the course of the last year. Today, its customer base includes a number of early adopters like Splunk or Nutanix, which were always building toward a global workforce and always had a need for a product like Simpplr. But due to the pandemic, more traditional businesses like Fox, AAA insurance or Renewal by Andersen also needed to quickly find ways to support their newly remote workforces.

"When this pandemic happened, there were lots of traditional companies who didn't think that they would be doing remote work as much in the near future as they had to," Sharma said. "For them, things changed and then what they realized is that they did not have effective means of formal employee communication and also lacked the digital employee experience -- and they realized that very quickly."

Simpplr is obviously not the only intranet solution on the market, but Sharma argues that the service isn't just recognized by analyst firms like Gartner and Forrester, but also highly reviewed by its customers, in large parts thanks to its focus on user experience. "UX is our number one strength and differentiator. We have been pushing the boundaries of intranet for last five years," he said and cited features like the company's auto-governance engine, which he likened to a "Roomba for your intranet.”

Image Credits: Simpplr

Analytics, too, is another area where Simpplr is trying to differentiate itself. "Our company's mission is to help companies build a better workplace -- and unless we can show the areas of improvement and provide insights like how to do something better, we just become a dumb tool,” he said. “For us, what is very important is not only that you are communicating but helping our customers to understand what's working and what's not working. What's the impact of the communication and how are your employees feeling about it?"

Looking ahead, the company is working on building more AI into its tools - including its analytics -- to help companies better communicate with their employees and understand the impact of those messages.

As for the new funding round, Sharma noted that he bootstrapped his previous two companies, which has made him take a somewhat conservative approach to fundraising. "When I used to hear that your investors or VCs expect growth at all costs, I just could never understand that," he said. "So while building this company, even though this is a venture-funded company, I still wanted to make sure that I use the finances responsibly and I build a business in a sustainable manner. I wanted to make sure that if we raised a large investment, we have a proper use for that investment and that this investment will bring the right results."

Tola Capital principal Eddie Kang will now join Simpplr's board. "The future of work is hybrid and Simpplr is essential to a company's ability to engage with employees," he said. "As enterprise software investors, what excites us about Simpplr’s platform is that it allows leadership teams to streamline communications across channels and provides a turnkey platform that drives value to customers very quickly. Our partnership with Simpplr will accelerate its roadmap to meet the needs of global business leaders and communications teams."

  • Acelerate raises $14.44M Series A to turn existing restaurants into cloud kitchens

    Acelerate, a software company looking to help restaurants make the most out of their infrastructure, is today announcing the close of a $14.44 million Series A financing led by Sequoia Capital. The startup was founded by George Jacobs, who grew up working in his family's pizzeria. After a couple of years at Doordash, he came up with the idea for Acelerate, a startup working to give restaurants a way to make the most of their infrastructure.

  • M1 Finance raises $150M in SoftBank-led Series E, boosts valuation to $1.45B

    Just over four months after announcing a $75 million Series D, M1 Finance today is announcing a new $150 million Series E round of funding led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. It also marks M1’s fourth funding round in just over a 13-month time frame, and brings its total raised since its mid-2015 inception to over $300 million. At the time of its Series D in March, M1 was “near unicorn status,” according to founder and CEO Brian Barnes.

  • Ether Erases Early Losses, Faces Resistance Above $2K

    "We would add exposure if ether can confirm a breakout above its 50-day MA," one chart analyst said.

  • How Boeing and Airbus Could Counter China’s Homegrown Comac Jets

    Boeing and Airbus dominate global aviation, but China’s Comac wants to challenge the duopoly with new planes. WSJ’s Jon Sindreu explains how supply chains, technology and geopolitics could help the Western aircraft makers to protect key markets. Photo Composite: George Downs

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) crashed today, down by 10% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, after the company announced it is conducting a secondary offering. The news comes just a few months after ChargePoint completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The secondary offering is being launched in order for existing shareholders, primarily early venture capital (VC) funds, to sell stock in an orderly fashion.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Many novice investors are bullish on penny stocks with growth potential for capital appreciation. All iconic stocks were once penny […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of C3.ai, Inc. (AI)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Dropping

    For the second day in a row, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock is sinking. After falling 1.6% from Friday's close on Monday, shares of the cruise ship operator are down another 2.5% as of 11:11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. On Monday, The Miami Herald reported that in an effort to keep its ships free of the novel coronavirus -- but also comply with a Florida law forbidding cruise companies from requiring that passengers show proof of vaccination against it -- Carnival has decided to demand that vacationers purchase "special COVID-19 travel insurance" if they want to board its ships.

  • Why SGOCO Group Is Plummeting on Tuesday

    For SGOCO Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), it was the days after Independence Day when the fireworks were seen. During the segment Cramer stated in reference to the stock's meteoric climb yesterday, "It's beyond me that this stuff is allowed, beyond me that you could have a Chinese stock that could be ramped like this."

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    There is a lot of buzz surrounding AMC (NYSE: AMC) stock, especially among investors who gather on Reddit to discuss stocks. As of this writing, AMC's stock price is $46.19. The company is generating more interest recently due to a decision made by CEO Adam Aron to shelve a shareholder vote that would have authorized more shares for sale.

  • 3 Things About Fulgent Genetics That Smart Investors Know

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) was in the right place at the right time. Fulgent became a key provider of COVID-19 testing in 2020 and saw its revenue explode by almost 1,300% over the prior year. The good news is that Fulgent isn't a one-trick pony.

  • Why Glaukos Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) were tanking on Wednesday, with the stock down 20.5% as of 10:38 a.m. EDT. The decline came after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released its proposed physician fee schedule for fiscal year 2022. In a press release, Glaukos CEO Thomas Burns said that the ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company was "extremely disappointed" with CMS' proposed fees.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Loses Its Patience With Chinese Stocks

    Ark Investment Management is famed for investing in companies whose profits are years if not decades away. But even the growth-focused investor has had its patience tested by China's regulatory crackdown.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks are lots of fun to watch from a safe distance. Savvy investors know that dividend-paying stocks tend to outperform shares of companies that don't share their profits. The steady cash flows that dividend stocks can provide makes them so attractive that high yields like these aren't easy to come by.

  • Dow Jones Slashes Gains As Powell Reassures Investors; Apple Stock Jumps On iPhone News

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 150 points Wednesday, as Fed chief Powell reassured investors. Apple stock jumped on iPhone news.

  • Upstart Expands Into Car Loans: What You Should Know

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is spreading across most major industries, and finance is no different. As lending is often tightly regulated, banks and financial institutions have increasingly used technology to automate processes and reduce the burden. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an all-digital loans originator, helping banks analyze borrowers in non-traditional ways, delivering higher rates of approval for similar levels of risk.

  • Why American Airlines Stock Is Up Today

    American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) updated its second-quarter guidance, and an analyst took the airline stock out of the penalty box. Shares of American were up as much as 60% for the year in June as it appeared the worst of the pandemic was behind us. American helped its cause overnight when it said second-quarter revenue is likely to come in down 37.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019 (prior to the pandemic), a boost over previous guidance for down 40%.

  • Could fuboTV Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The stock price has nearly tripled in value since its initial public offering last year on the back of strong subscriber growth. While some might see vMVPDs as the answer to costly cable plans, investors' path to riches with fuboTV is not entirely clear. There's still the question about where fuboTV fits in the broader streaming market over the long term, where many people may find more value sticking with subscription video on demand (SVOD) services.

  • Oil-Spewing Refiner Seeks Bankruptcy After EPA Orders Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery that was once one of the largest in North America filed for bankruptcy after a series of environmental breaches and a government-ordered shut down, highlighting pressures faced by the oil industry to curb its environmental impact.Limetree Bay Refining LLC sought creditor protection on Monday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted its operations earlier this year. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 un

  • Why Two Harbors Stock Was All Wet Today

    Tuesday was a particularly damp and soggy day for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO). Two Harbors announced Tuesday that it would reap gross proceeds of $260 million from a public offering of 40 million shares, putting the per-share price at $6.50. Also, Two Harbors -- a long-standing mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) -- has granted the issue's underwriters an option to buy more.