Simpson Healthcare AWARDED ISO/IEC 27001:2013 & ISO/IEC 27701:2019 CERTIFICATION

·3 min read

OLD LYME, Conn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Healthcare, a leading scientific agency providing the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical diagnostic and device industries with a wide range of services in support of overall marketing strategies, announced today that it has successfully completed the ISO/IEC 27001 certification and its privacy information management extension ISO/IEC 27701.

(PRNewsfoto/Simpson Healthcare)
(PRNewsfoto/Simpson Healthcare)

Scott Algiere, Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Healthcare, commented, "ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 are globally renowned and trusted industry standards. This is an achievement for Simpson Healthcare and demonstrates our continued commitment to ensure security and privacy". This provides independent, third-party validation that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to the services we provide to our customers and is key to our customers upholding their own regulatory obligations. Abdullah Amin, SVP Engineering + IT Security, commented, "These certifications highlight our commitment to data privacy and information security. Our customers know that their information is secure and processed appropriately by maintaining security and compliance".

About ISO/IEC 27001

For ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the scope of Simpson Healthcare information security management system (ISMS) includes people, processes, and technology for creating and supporting their products and services. The report provides assurance to customers that Simpson Healthcare adheres to these stringent, internationally recognized security standards.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards, detailing best practices for the management of information security and privacy.  It identifies requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) and establishes quality standards used to measure an organization's IT security controls and processes for handling and managing data.

About ISO/IEC 27701

For ISO/IEC 27701 certification, the scope of Simpson Healthcare privacy information management system (PIMS) includes alignment and incorporation of privacy best practices into people, processes, and technology for protection and management of personally identifiable information (PII).

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is built to complement the widely-used ISO/IEC 27001 standard for information security management. It specifies requirements and provides guidance for a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). ISO/IEC 27701 accomplishes the security and privacy integration through a framework for managing personal data that can be used by both data controllers and data processors, a key distinction for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

A-LIGN, an independent and accredited third-party CPA firm, completed the assessment of Simpson Healthcare' systems and successfully validated that its controls meet the standards required for ISO/IEC 27001 certification as well as ISO/IEC 27701 extension.

About Simpson Healthcare

Simpson Healthcare is an established scientific agency that provides the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical diagnostic and device industries with a wide range of services in support of overall marketing strategies. The products and services provided enhance a company's value for the benefit of the stakeholders, while simultaneously disseminating new biomedical knowledge for the benefit of healthcare providers and their patients.

Simpson's high-quality, creative, strategic solutions are delivered with unparalleled customer service, and include brand strategy, KOL development, advisory boards, speaker bureaus, live/virtual speaker training, content development, interactive patient case videos, sales force training, and community live events.

Contact: Abdullah Amin, SVP Engineering + IT Security
              aamin@simpsonhealthcare.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-healthcare-awarded-isoiec-270012013--isoiec-277012019-certification-301560391.html

SOURCE Simpson Healthcare

