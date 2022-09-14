U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

‘The Sims 4’ will be free to play starting next month

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Maxis / EA

Almost exactly eight years after first arriving on PC, The Sims 4 is going free to play. Starting on October 18th, publisher EA won't charge you anything to download the base game on Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. If you already paid for the original release or decide to buy it before October 17th, the company will gift you the upcoming Desert Luxe Kit. The DLC comes with a handful of southwestern desert-themed furniture items.

Note that EA has released 12 expansions for The Sims 4, and if you decide to play the game for free, you’ll be missing out on a lot of the features that make the game feel so compelling in 2022. For instance, without the Cats & Dogs DLC installed, your sims can’t get a feline or canine companion.

As for what today’s news means for the game’s future, EA says developer Maxis is “more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful experiences for players, and will continue to develop and release packs, kits, and Sims delivery express drops into the foreseeable future.” On that note, the two will host a YouTube and Twitch livestream on October 18th to share what’s next for the franchise.

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • Monte dei Paschi's junior debt rallies on Anima's support for cash call

    Shares in MPS gained 19% on Monday and its subordinated debt rose after sources said state-owned bank's commercial partner Anima Holding was willing to play a role in the capital raising. MPS' junior debt had come under pressure in recent weeks due to concerns it may be converted into equity to help the Tuscan bank raise money to cover restructuring costs. MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio is working to complete the new share issue by the middle of November to finance costly voluntary layoffs, but turbulent markets raise doubts on whether he can see it through.

  • Dow industrials up more than 200 points in final hour of trading, poised for fourth straight session of gains

    All three major U.S. stock indexes remained higher in the final hour of trading on Monday, as traders await Tuesday's consumer price index report for August. Investors are optimistic that the data will show signs that inflation is easing further, following July's unexpected drop to an 8.5% annual headline rate. Dow industrials were up by 219 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 was up by 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite was higher by 1.2%.

  • Is Taylor Morrison A More Appealing Housing Stock Than Meritage Homes?

    Let's see if Meritage Homes (MTH) or Taylor Morrison (TMHC) is a better housing stock.

  • A Full Percentage Point Rate Hike? Bitcoin Traders Size Up Fed’s Desperation on Inflation

    Traders on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange changed their outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision dramatically overnight. Speculation is mounting the central bank may raise the official U.S. interest rate by a full percentage point for the first time since the early 1990s, reflecting the growing unease among traders and policymakers about unrelenting inflation. Just a month ago, traders were almost fully pricing in 50 basis points.