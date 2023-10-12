Sims (ASX:SGM) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Sims (ASX:SGM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sims is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0042 = AU$15m ÷ (AU$4.7b - AU$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Sims has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sims

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sims compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sims.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Sims, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.4% from 7.4% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Sims' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 27% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Story continues

If you want to continue researching Sims, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.