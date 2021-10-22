U.S. markets closed

Sims Limited CEO Shared Insights on the Future of Steel in a Decarbonizing World at Credit Suisse APAC ESG Conference

·2 min read
SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alistair Field, group chief executive officer and managing director of Sims Limited, a global leader in sustainability, participated in a panel at the Credit Suisse Asia Pacific ESG Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The theme of the virtual panel was "Assessing the Future of Steel in a Decarbonizing World."

Sims Limited full color logo (PRNewsfoto/Sims Limited)
Sims Limited full color logo (PRNewsfoto/Sims Limited)

Mr. Field was alongside other industry leading experts, including Larry Fink, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, BlackRock, for the discussion, which was hosted by a Credit Suisse representative. The session offered investors unique industry insights on the risks and opportunities within the next phase of ESG disruption and shared perceptions on which sustainable business models will thrive during this period.

"Transitioning to a low carbon economy in the steel industry presents a multi-year structural opportunity for the recycling industry," stated Alistair Field. "One way Sims is positioning itself to capitalize on the opportunity is by investing in technology to deliver quality products to the market."

For more information about Sims Limited and its sustainability targets, please visit www.simsltd.com.

About Sims Limited
Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and data center IT circularity, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries. Our 3,880 employees operate from more than 260 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sims-limited-ceo-shared-insights-on-the-future-of-steel-in-a-decarbonizing-world-at-credit-suisse-apac-esg-conference-301406362.html

SOURCE Sims Limited

