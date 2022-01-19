U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Sims Limited Included on the Global 100 List of the World's Most Sustainable Companies

·4 min read

- Received highest score in sector, ranked 11th overall -

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sims Limited, a global leader in metal recycling and providing circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy, today announced that it ranked 11th on the 2022 Global 100 List of most sustainable companies in the world, a 46-point improvement over its 2021 ranking. This marks the company's eighth inclusion on the Global 100 list. The company also achieved the highest score among assessed companies in its sector.

"As a company, we remain focused on sustainability and innovation that supports our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet," said Alistair Field, Sims Limited's group chief executive officer and managing director. "We are extremely proud to have these efforts recognized by Corporate Knights in our best-ever ranking on the Global 100 list of sustainable companies. Our businesses enable a sustainable future. Metal products made with recycled materials are lower in embodied emissions, and they are a key building block for technologies, including electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure, that are essential to realizing a sustainable, low-carbon economy."

The Global 100 list is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance compiled by Corporate Knights, an independent consultancy, based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. Corporate Knights considered 23 key environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance indicators, including the development of innovative sustainability solutions. This is a priority for the company as evidenced by the establishment of Sims Resource Renewal which will use state-of-the-art technology to create a pathway for diverting millions of tonnes of material from landfill and create useful products, such as hydrogen fuel.

Sims Limited has been on a 104-year sustainability mission, and the company is now operating in an environment where the timelines for circular, low carbon solutions are more urgent than ever before. In addition to offering solutions that help customers achieve their decarbonisation and waste diversion goals, the company is taking action to reduce its own carbon footprint.

"Our largest site in Jersey City, New Jersey recently joined 30 other Sims Limited sites across the world that procure 100% renewable electricity," said Blaise Porter, director corporate sustainability and corporate responsibility. "This will reduce emissions by more than 9,400 tonnes annually, which is the equivalent of the electricity generated from the use of 1,700 households. The Corporate Knights ranking is a great recognition of our people, partners, value chain and community, all of whom contribute to our sustainable success."

Companies that are ranked on the Global 100 List show a continued correlation between higher investor returns and strong ESG performance. According to analysis by S&P Capital IQ, the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index is the best performing global sustainability equity index since its inception in 20051, and it is also ahead of its blue-chip benchmark with the performance gap widening in favour of the Global 100 markedly after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic as large recovery programs were adopted.

Global 100 companies represent the top one percent in the world for sustainability performance. For the complete 2022 Global 100 List of the most sustainable companies in the world, visit www.corporateknights.com/global100.

1 Analysis included all global ESG and sustainability equity indices (TR NET-USD) with at least a 10-year history.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and providing circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy. Our 3,880 employees operate from more than 260 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sims-limited-included-on-the-global-100-list-of-the-worlds-most-sustainable-companies-301463522.html

SOURCE Sims Limited

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c4443.html

