Sims Limited Introduces Women Leading @ Sims

- Leadership development program supports the unique learning needs of women, provides coaching for emerging female leaders -

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited, a global leader in metal recycling and data center IT circularity, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy, announces the launch of the Women Leading @ Sims, a program designed to support and develop female leaders within the company.

Sims Limited full color logo
Sims Limited full color logo

The 10-month development program was created directly from the candid, actionable and practical feedback women working at the company shared with executive leaders through a series of women-led forums in each region. Women Leading @ Sims provides the internal mentorship and skills needed for career growth that women requested, and it is packaged in a virtual, monthly workshop-style course.

"Women Leading @ Sims is a new and exciting opportunity for us to recognize and support the leadership capabilities of high performing women at Sims, and I am honored to be the co-creator and executive sponsor of this initiative," stated Ingrid Sinclair, global president of Sims Lifecycle Services. "I am extremely proud to work for a company that values diversity and welcomes new perspectives. Not only is diversity one of our core values, but it is also a key driver of our success."

"Fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the clients and communities we serve is vital to our success. There is a plethora of research that indicates women have unique learning and development needs, and Women Leading @ Sims was designed with those needs in mind," said Brad Baker, group chief human resources officer for Sims Limited. "Through this program, we are nurturing and developing the bench strength of the emerging female leaders across our organization, building our internal capability pipeline, and demonstrating why the distinctive set of strengths and insights that women bring to the organizations where they work leads to success. I am grateful to witness these leadership capabilities firsthand from the talented women with whom I have the pleasure of working."

For more information about career opportunities with Sims Limited and our portfolio of businesses, visit https://www.simsltd.com/about-us/careers.

About Sims Limited
Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and electronics recovery, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries. Our 4,000 employees operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sims-limited-introduces-women-leading--sims-301378286.html

SOURCE Sims Limited

