Sims Limited Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, announced that the company was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. Listed companies are recognized for demonstrating a commitment to corporate social responsibility and being leaders in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices.

Sims Limited is one of 500 companies on the 2023 list that were selected based on publicly available ESG key performance indicators, sustainability reports, and the results of an independent survey of American citizens about their perceptions of companies as it relates to corporate social responsibility. Sims Limited was selected from 2,000 companies in 14 industries and then evaluated for the 2023 ranking.

"Our commitment to responsible, transparent operations is critical to achieving our purpose, create a world without waste, to preserve our planet," said Alistair Field, managing director and chief operating officer of Sims Limited. "We made strong progress against our commitments to cultivate diversity, reduce carbon emissions, and foster a safe environment for our employees and visitors."

In fiscal year 2022, Sims Limited reduced its carbon emissions by 21 percent as compared to FY20 levels and sourced 37 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. The company also achieved its target of having 25 percent of women across the company in leadership roles two years earlier than forecast and marked the lowest recordable injury frequency rate in company history. This year, Sims Limited also committed to the Action Declaration on Climate Policy Engagement, a joint initiative of Corporate Knights and the Global 100 Council.

Sims Limited's entire business model is based in sustainability. Their portfolio of circular businesses are vital to enabling a sustainable, low-carbon future. To learn more about how Sims Limited delivers social, environmental and economic value, visit the company's FY22 Sustainability Reporting Suite.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company's purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com .

