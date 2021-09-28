Simulated Inanimate Models, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jeff Sherman as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate the Sales of SIM's Unique Surgical Training Technology Platforms

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simulated Inanimate Models, Inc (SIM Inc.), a designer and manufacturer of realistic anatomical models for surgical simulation and biomedical education, today announced the appointment of Jeff Sherman as SIM's Chief Commercial Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Jeff will join the current SIM executive leadership team, reporting to Michael P. Wilson, PhD. (Chief Executive Officer).

Simulated Inanimate Models, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jeff Sherman as Chief Commercial Officer.

"Jeff joins our team at an important time in the company's history," said Dr. Wilson. "He has decades of biopharmaceutical commercial experience and direct leadership of multiple successful product launches with a focus in uro-oncology and orthopedics. Combining hands on-experience introducing innovative products and building corporate infrastructure, Jeff will play a critical role at SIM, as we accelerate several platforms that may revolutionize how surgeons and interventional physicians are trained."

"I was immediately drawn to SIM's incredible story and mission - to radically change how surgeons might train to proficiency for new procedures and novel medical devices," said Mr. Sherman. "The concept of helping our nation's physicians reduce their learning curve and the associated risk to patients, I believe, will make a significant difference in patient care while reducing costs."

Jeff Sherman

Jeff brings over 25 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience to SIM, with commercial roles in sales leadership, strategic marketing, marketplace development, and project management from Schering Plough (Merck), Bristol Myers Squibb, Berlex Oncology (Bayer Oncology) and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. His product launch experience while at PRAECIS (GSK) and Ferring Pharmaceuticals will be invaluable to SIM. Jeff has participated in the launch of over 20 products and will be responsible for driving commercialization of SIM's portfolio of products & technology. Jeff received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Rhode Island.

Story continues

SIM, Inc.

Simulated Inanimate Models (SIM) provides a comprehensive surgical and medical device training experience, including preoperative planning, advanced technical skills, and surgical cognition. SIM's products are the ideal simulation training tools that accurately replicate advanced surgical procedures in their entirety. SIM's lifelike phantoms, integrated with a computer-based augmented reality (AR) remote-training platform, will enable physicians to train to competency outside of the operation room, and to master complex procedures in a simulation environment. For more information, please visit www.simsurgeries.com.

Contact:

Michael P. Wilson

mwilson@simsurgeries.com



Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simulated-inanimate-models-inc-announces-the-appointment-of-jeff-sherman-as-chief-commercial-officer-to-accelerate-the-sales-of-sims-unique-surgical-training-technology-platforms-301386977.html

SOURCE Simulated Inanimate Models, Inc.