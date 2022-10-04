U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

Simulation and Analysis Software Market to Record a CAGR of 13.36%, On-premise to be Largest Revenue-generating Deployment Segment - Technavio Research Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment (on-premise and cloud), End-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. By deployment, the on-premises segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of on-premise simulation and analysis software is higher than cloud-based solutions, as they offer more security. These solutions are used by large enterprises in the aerospace, automobile, and manufacturing industries.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

The potential growth difference for the simulation and analysis software market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.98 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Some Companies Mentioned

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc, AVEVA Group Plc, AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., Cesim Oy, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, GSE Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Simul8 Corp., Simulations Plus Inc., Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers simulation and analysis software enabling engineers to reduce design iterations and prototype testing as well as increase scientific computing power.

  • ANSYS Inc. - The company offers simulation and analysis software that spans the entire range of physics, providing access to virtually any field of engineering simulation that a design process requires.

  • Autodesk Inc - The company offers simulation and analysis software that helps predict, validate, and optimize products using accurate analyses.

  • Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers simulation and analysis software, which helps in modeling, forecasting, and analyzing movement through regions, cities, and places.

  • ESI Group SA - The company offers simulation and analysis software for modeling, simulating, and analyzing technical systems, including mechanics, hydraulics, pneumatics, electronics, and controls, as well as thermal, magnetic, and other physical behavior.

Request a FREE PDF Sample Report to gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio 

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for simulation and analysis software is driving the simulation and analysis software market growth. However, factors such as high costs of deployment and complex architecture of simulation technologies may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the simulation and analysis software market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Simulation And Analysis Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc, AVEVA Group Plc, AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., Cesim Oy, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, GSE Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Simul8 Corp., Simulations Plus Inc., Synopsys Inc., and The MathWorks Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

  • 11.4 ANSYS Inc.

  • 11.5 Autodesk Inc

  • 11.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

  • 11.7 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 11.8 ESI Group SA

  • 11.9 GSE Systems Inc.

  • 11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 11.11 Simulations Plus Inc.

  • 11.12 The MathWorks Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simulation-and-analysis-software-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-13-36-on-premise-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-deployment-segment---technavio-research-reports-301638842.html

SOURCE Technavio

