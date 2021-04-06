U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.50
    -10.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,363.00
    -52.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,546.75
    -38.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.50
    -15.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.63
    +0.98 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.30
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.08
    +0.75 (+4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0072 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5290
    +0.3730 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,683.67
    +437.14 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.27
    +24.92 (+2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,816.70
    +79.40 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Simulation Software Market Size is Expected to reach USD 26.93 Billion by 2027 at a 12.9% CAGR rate | Brandessence Market Research

Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited
·7 min read

Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title “Simulation Software Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Increasing simulation in various government or private organizations & growing developing economies are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of Global Simulation Software Market”.

Pune, India, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Simulation Software Market is valued at USD 11.52 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 26.93 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.9 % over the forecast period. The global Simulation Software Market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factor.

During Covid-19 pandemic, the governments imposed movement restriction have affected the world but simulation software market is not much affected due as it is an niche market i.e. limited to industrial & learning purpose but the maintenance service provided by are reduced due to closed manufacturing or limited on online solutions. The changing marketing environment & rising developing economies will help in growth of global simulation software market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1490

Simulation Software is used to imitate the real world system & processes over time by computer package. It helps virtually in understanding the working of a system in the real world and eliminates the chances of fault, breakdown before entering the manufacturing facility. It saves energy consumption & resources, in order to achieve accuracy, precision by eliminating hit & trial method and the perfect product is obtained through smooth, fast operation in limited resources. The simulation can vary the operation condition of product to investigate the outcome, behavior study by slowing down simulation to eliminate critical situation without any danger at low expenditure. The simulation is very helpful in developing new things such as different car models, mobile, etc to amake thing better than before or as desired by customers which was not possible few years back like Ambassador car, Royal Enfield had limited model due to traditional methods. The simulation software is a growing market due to increased complexity of product, processes, and increased demand to give more in limited resources, etc. The simulation has started in 1950’s and has evolved with growing industrialization but the software used today are easy to operate, fast & can perform complex operation at ease.

Global simulation software market report is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-user and region & country level. Based upon component, global simulation software market is classified into solutions which is further divided into finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics & electromagnetic waves and services which is further divided into design & consulting and support & maintenance. Based upon deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Based upon application, global simulation software market is divided into e-learning & training and R&D. Based upon end user, the market is divided into automobile, aerospace & defense, electrical and electronics, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, education & research and others.

By Component:

  • Software, Finite Element Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Electromagnetic Waves, Services, Design and Consulting, Support and Maintenance

By Deployment:

  • Cloud, On-premises

By Application:

By End-User:

  • Automobile, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Research, Others

Key Players for Global Simulation Software Market Report:

Some of the key players for global simulation software market are Altair Engineering, ANSYS, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, CPFD Software, Cybernet Systems, Dassault Systems, Design Simulation Technologies, Hexagon (MSC Software Corporation), MathWorks, PTC, Siemens PLM Software, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Synopsys, The AnyLogic Company and others.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1490

News: Alstair Engineering’s 2021 Simulation Software Update Brings Accuracy, Speed with 5G Support.

February 21st 2021; Alstair, provider of solutions & software in simulation, artificial intelligence & high performance computing announced 2021 update for its simulation software. It enables engineers to develop smart, connected devices to bring together logical, thermal physical, electrical & mechanical design. The update includes improves simulation with optimized wireless connectivity such as 5G, capability for PCB fabrication, assembly & testing, automatic analysis of structural stress, etc.

Increasing Adoption of Simulation in Various Private & Governmental Organizations is One of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

The major factor driving the growth of global simulation software market is the increased demand of simulation in various organizations. The growing human evolution has resulted in demand of more complex product to do complex tasks such as missile, space craft, automotive; etc which carry a lot of cost & resources need to achieve perfection & reduced perfection hence demand for simulation software is going to rise. In addition, growing awareness in developing economies regarding the benefits simulation in various industries for accurate design or product output is also supplementing the market growth. However, the data security concern regarding hack, virus & storage may hinder the market growth. In spite of that, increasing industrialization along with improved security regulations may create more opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Growth for Global Simulation Software Market

The global simulation software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global simulation software market within the forecast period due to highly advanced economy, and early adoption of technological advanced products & solutions. The region has many domestic vendors such as Altair, Bentley, Autodesk, etc with skilled labor which can easily adopt the simulation software due to its technological development & availability of infrastructure. In addition, the region has increased investment in this market as it supplies & manufacture weapon, missiles, healthcare equipments, etc. According to arms technology, USA is largest exporter of weapons in world.

Asia Pacific is fastest growing region in the global simulation software market as its increased technology penetration along with developing industries such as healthcare, defense, automotive industry etc. According to Economic times; China, India, Japan together holds approx 40% of world auto market.

Key Benefits for Global Simulation Software Market Report:

  • Global Simulation Software Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

  • Global Simulation Software Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

  • Global Simulation Software Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

  • Global Simulation Software Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Get Full Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/simulation-software-market

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical Simulation Market 2021 By Product & Services (Model-Based Simulation, Web Based Simulation , Simulation Training Services), By Fidelity (Low-Fidelity, Medium Fidelity , High Fidelity ), By End User (Academic Institutions & Research Centers , Hospitals & Clinics , Military Organizations) Forecast To 2027

Antivirus Software Market: Forecasts By Device Type (Desktop, Laptops, Mobile, Tablet, Servers And Others) By User Type (Individual Users And Enterprise Users) Leading Manufacturer And Regional Market: Global Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2027

Encryption Software Market By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based Stationary), By Application (Into Disk Encryption, File/Folder, Database Encryption, Web Communication Encryption, Network Traffic Encryption, Cloud Encryption), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast 2020-2025

Accounting Software Market : Forecasts By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based And On-Premises) By End-User (Banking, Construction, Medical, Retail And Others), Leading Manufacturer And Regional Market: Global Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2027

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

CONTACT: Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd Mr. Vishal Sawant Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155


Recommended Stories

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • BP Poised to Restart Buybacks After Reaching Debt Goal Early

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it already achieved its $35 billion net-debt target, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks about a year earlier than expected.The news reflects an accelerated pace of asset sales and improved business performance, with BP’s trading division capitalizing on dramatic moves in energy markets. It marks a potential turning point following a tumultuous year for the industry, in which fuel sales and refining margins were hammered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.So far this year, a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” has brought borrowings down, the London-based oil giant said Tuesday. Having reached its debt goal, “BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks.”The move will be a boon to investors, many of whom had seen peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc as being ahead of the game in returning cash to shareholders, having slightly raised its dividend only two quarters after it was slashed. BP cut its payout last August, a policy u-turn after boosting it just a few quarters earlier.BP’s shares rose 3.4% to 299.75 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, extending their gain this year to 18%.“Given where the stock price is, we expect more than 60% of surplus free cash flow to be allocated to buybacks,” Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd., said in research note. The energy company also made a strong profit from liquefied natural gas trading in the first quarter, he said.Energy ShiftWhile the market welcomed BP’s announcement, the firm’s value is still down by a third from pre-pandemic levels. That reflects struggles on several fronts, from the lingering effects of the virus crisis to the overhaul of the business amid the energy transition. BP has labored over the past year to convince investors that it can generate high returns while slashing emissions and ramping up clean-energy investments.It’s also selling a raft of assets -- including a stake in a large Omani gas project and an interest in data firm Palantir Technologies Inc. -- and plans to offload $25 billion worth by 2025. BP received around $4.7 billion from disposals in the quarter through March, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said Tuesday.See also: BP Is Said to Field Final Offers for North Sea Energy AssetsBP is among a number of oil majors and independent commodity trading houses to profit from the large swings in prices during the pandemic. The company doesn’t break down how much money its trading unit makes, but Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has said the division will be key in boosting returns from investments in renewables, which are typically 5% to 6%.BP’s net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. In February, BP estimated that it would meet its $35 billion debt target between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.There’ll be a further update on debt and buyback plans at BP’s first-quarter results on April 27.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World Bank chief expects G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday he expects China, the United States and other Group of 20 major economies to extend a freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021 when they meet this week. The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has already helped countries defer some $5.7 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June, according to World Bank data. Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies, Malpass told reporters, but gave no specific estimate.

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • Biden's electric vehicle ambitions may send Tesla stock skyrocketing to $1,300: analyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives takes the wraps off his new price target on Tesla, but hints there may be even more upside to it.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brookfield, BlackRock no longer in race for over $10 billion Aramco pipeline stake - sources

    U.S. asset manager BlackRock and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc are no longer in the race to buy a stake in Saudi oil giant Aramco's pipeline business, two sources familiar with the deal said. Apollo Global Management and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) are among the bidders still in the race for the deal, which could fetch Aramco over $10 billion, they said. China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, was also weighing a bid for the assets, a third source told Reuters.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after S&P 500, Dow set record highs

    Stock futures opened flat after a record-setting session on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 sailing further above the 4,000 level.

  • Goldman Axes Short Dollar Call as U.S. Yields Spoil Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost six months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommended shorting the dollar, it’s calling it quits on the trade.In a note titled “tactical retreat,” Goldman’s currency team closed its recommended short greenback position against a basket of Group-of-10 commodity currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The firm joins hedge funds and other investors capitulating on bearish dollar bets after surging Treasury yields triggered a rebound in the U.S. currency, capsizing one of the world’s most crowded macro trades.“Although we still expect these currencies to appreciate versus the dollar over the coming quarters, firm U.S. growth and rising bond yields may keep the greenback supported over the short-term,” strategists including Zach Pandl wrote in a note Friday. “After a choppy few months we are closing our recommended dollar short trade.”What was a near-consensus call at the end of last year has come undone as improving economic data and an 80 basis point surge in 10-year Treasury yields boosted the dollar’s appeal relative to peers. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has risen by more than 2% this year.Yet Goldman’s call wasn’t a money-loser: The trade would have netted a 5% gain since its inception even though it has been “roughly flat” since the start of the year, the strategists wrote.Read More: Macro Traders Couldn’t Care Less About Dollar Debasement FearsGoldman is “still quite bearish on the broad dollar outlook both from a cyclical standpoint and from a structural standpoint,” Pandl said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He added that the greenback is still expensive relative to peers and the recovering global economy and a widening U.S. current account deficit could weigh on the currency over the longer term.Opportunities to short the dollar may re-emerge as Europe’s pandemic situation improves, the Goldman team wrote. It sees the euro gaining in the next three months to the $1.21 level before testing $1.28 in a year. The common currency rose 0.5% to trade around $1.1814 at 12:37pm Monday in New York.“Clear evidence that Europe’s Covid situation is getting under control would likely warrant fresh dollar short recommendations,” the strategists wrote.Yet for now, the U.S. economy is showing signs of gaining strength, which could bolster the dollar by driving up bond yields. The U.S. Labor Department on Friday reported that employers in March added the most jobs in seven months, with improvement across most industries.For Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., the better-than-expected jobs report added to evidence the economy “is gathering momentum” and bolsters the case for a stronger dollar this quarter.“With vaccinations and reopening picking up, the labor market should continue to improve in April and beyond,” Thin said. “The dollar should continue to power ahead.”(Adds comments from Pandl in 6th paragraph; updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

  • UPDATE 4-Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advance U.S. interests. In a speech ahead of her first International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings as Treasury chief, Yellen signaled stronger U.S. engagement on issues from climate change to human rights to tax base erosion.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f

  • XRP Hits Two-Month Price High in Wake of Ether Rally

    XRP has completely recouped its losses resulting from the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple Labs late last year.

  • Credit Suisse Sells $2.3 Billion of Stocks Tied to Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded about $2.3 billion worth of stocks tied to the Archegos Capital blowup more than a week after some rivals dumped their shares and skirted losses.The Swiss bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Bill Hwang’s family office imploded.Shares in the three companies declined in postmarket trading, as did U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse.The Zurich-based firm has yet to provide investors with an update on the extent of the hit it faces from its relationship with Archegos, but it could run into the billions of dollars, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Credit Suisse’s investment-bank chief Brian Chin is set to leave, with his exit announced as soon as Tuesday. Leaders are also discussing removing chief risk officer Lara Warner, while sparing Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein.Paul Galietto, head of equities sales and trading, meanwhile, is stepping down from that role effective immediately, though he will stay through April to assist in the transition, the bank said in a staff memo reviewed by Bloomberg.Read more: Credit Suisse’s Chin to Depart Bank Following Archegos FiascoThe unwinding of Bill Hwang’s Archegos portfolio has turned into one of the biggest fund flameouts since Long-Term Capital Management’s demise in the 1990s.Archegos had grown rapidly on the back of heavily leveraged bets. These came undone within days late last month as stocks including ViacomCBS and GSX Techedu Inc. tumbled, triggering margin calls.Read more: One of world’s greatest hidden fortunes is erased in days Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc. have told shareholders their businesses face “significant” losses. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, which were among the first banks to liquidate Archegos’s holdings, appear to have avoided hits to their businesses.Given Archegos’s size, banks may accrue total losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion as positions get unwound, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients last week.The Credit Suisse offering on Monday comprised about 34 million shares in ViacomCBS, 14 million shares of Vipshop and 11 million shares of Farfetch.(Updates to reflect sale starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman's financial tips for surviving a fourth wave of COVID-19

    With so much out of your control, here are 17 things you can do to protect your money.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos

    Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it will take a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. The scandal-hit bank now expects to post a loss for the first quarter of around 900 million Swiss francs. Switzerland's No. 2 bank, which has dumped over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, said Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin were stepping down following the losses.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could See More Short-Covering as Traders Await Direction from Fed

    Rising rates may not have that much of an effect on gold over the short-run. Over the long-term, however, the tone will remain bearish.

  • Singapore Minister Warns Home Buyers About Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s government is warning home buyers to think carefully about purchasing properties as interest rates increase in tandem with those in the U.S., potentially boosting debt servicing costs.“The risk of rising interest rates is a reminder that everyone should continue to exercise caution in their property purchase decisions,” Monetary Authority of Singapore Chairman and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said. He was speaking in response to a parliamentary question on Monday on the impact of rapidly rising U.S. long-term rates on the city-state.Rising rates in the U.S. should be seen in the context of a strong economic recovery there, which will add some momentum to Singapore’s own rebound, Tharman said. Singapore’s economy is expected to grow between 4% and 6% in 2021, after shrinking 5.4% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.While most buyers should continue to be able to service their mortgage loans, a small percentage of households within the private property market could face cash flow strains, he added. MAS analysis showed that the median household’s mortgage servicing ratio would remain manageable even under a stress scenario of a 2.5 percentage point increase in mortgage rates and a 10% drop in income.“Buyers should assume that interest rates will rise, and be sure of their ability to service their loans before making long-term financial commitments,” Tharman said.The warning comes amid a rapid rebound in Singapore’s residential property market. Home prices grew at a faster pace last quarter, adding to speculation that the government could join other nations to introduce another round of curbs to calm the market.Private property values rose 2.9% in the first three months of 2021, the most since the second quarter of 2018. Singapore last imposed cooling measures in July of that year.(Adds details of Singapore’s property prices in six paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Asks Banks to Curtail Credit for Rest of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank asked the nation’s major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, according to people familiar with the matter.At a meeting with the People’s Bank of China on March 22, banks were told to keep new advances in 2021 at roughly the same level as last year, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Some foreign banks were also urged to rein in additional lending through so-called window guidance recently after ramping up their balance sheets in 2020, one of the people said.The comments give further detail to what the central bank stated publicly after the meeting, when it said it asked representatives of 24 major banks to keep loan growth stable and reasonable. In 2020, banks doled out a record 19.6 trillion yuan ($3 trillion) of credit, with about a fifth directed to inclusive financing such as small business loans. Lending the same amount this year would bring the outstanding balance to about 192 trillion yuan, an annual increase of about 11%, the slowest pace in more than 15 years.“On the one hand, there will be slowdown in loan growth, and on the other hand, the slowdown is quite moderate,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., adding that the pace is line with the PBOC’s stance of making no sharp policy turns.With the coronavirus largely contained and the economy rebounding, Chinese policy makers have renewed a campaign to curb risks, especially in the financial and real estate sectors. Even if credit growth eases, the prospect of higher interest rates and fewer soured assets may boost the profitability of banks, which saw earnings slump after they were enlisted to help borrowers obtain cheap financing during the pandemic.The PBOC didn’t immediately comment.Chinese banks advanced 4.9 trillion yuan of new loans in the first two months, 16% more than the same period last year, official data show. The central bank told banks in February to keep new lending in the first quarter roughly at the same level as last year, if not lower, the Financial Times reported earlier.Credit curbs will drain liquidity from the stock market and pressure sectors with high valuations, said Ken Chen, a Shanghai-based analyst at KGI Securities.Kweichow Moutai Co., the Chinese liquor giant, led a sell-off in blue-chip shares on Tuesday, falling as much as 2.8%. WuXi AppTec Co. slid as much as 5.4%.The PBOC wants banks to focus on lending to areas such as innovative technology and the manufacturing sector, it said at the March gathering. Earlier in the month, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, warned about bubbles in the property and financial markets, fueling concerns policy makers will begin tightening monetary policy.China’s government is taking advantage of the economic recovery to deleverage, a long-standing goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. Last year’s stimulus pushed debt to almost 280% of annual economic output.The economy accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.(Updates with comment from economist in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.