Simulation Software Market Size to Surpass USD 40.5 Bn by 2030

The global simulation software market size was accounted at USD 14.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass around USD 40.5 billion by 2030, registering growth at a CAGR of 11.83% from 2022 to 2030.

With the use of simulation software, one may virtually replicate a real-world setting to evaluate the viability and effectiveness of various goods and procedures. Benefits like decreased manufacturing costs and training expenses are anticipated to drive the market. Additionally, a significant part of figuring out the impacts of military weaponry is played by simulation technologies. They aid automakers in choosing the best car prototypes to lower CO2 emissions.

Numerous businesses use simulation software because it lowers manufacturing costs. The program aids in the creation and simulated testing of numerous prototypes. Additionally, it aids in achieving error-free output throughout a production process, preventing the manufacture of defective goods and the associated expenses. Additionally, it facilitates the reduction of R&D activity time. All of these elements are anticipated to promote market expansion. In the past, manufacturers had to spend a lot of money inventing complicated machinery for their goods. Prototypes were readily available, but failure rates were significant, necessitating further R&D costs to lower such product failures.

Pre- and post-production expenses rose as a result of spending on prototypes and fixing flaws in the existing items. In such cases, the usage of simulation software aids in lowering the necessity of manually testing several prototypes, hence lowering the likelihood of product failure. This encourages businesses to invest in simulation software. To adapt to the volatile, complex, uncertain, and ambiguous (VUCA) environment, manufacturers from all over the world are investing in the development of AI-related technology. These AI-enabled gadgets are tested using virtual testing methods, which entail seeing how they behave in actual settings.

Regional Snapshots

Due to its early adoption of simulation technology, North America dominates the global market for simulation software in terms of revenue. The main drivers of market expansion are the expanding applications of simulation and analysis across verticals. The majority of the important vendors have established North America as their organizational home.

In North America's simulation software industry, the area has emerged as a leader in technical breakthroughs, R&D, and inventions. The US and Canada are the top two contributors to the regional market for simulation software.

Market Insights

By component, the software hit revenue of around 72% in 2021.

By deployment, the on-premise segment hit 73% of revenue share in 2021.

By end-uses, the automotive segment has generated 28% revenue share in 2021.

North America region accounted 35% market share in 2021.

Report highlights

Lower training costs for workers in a variety of industries and sectors, including automotive, defense, healthcare, and electrical, are driving the market.

The increased need for specialized simulation solutions, such as design and consultancy, is predicted to propel the service segment's CAGR from 2022 to 2030 to 15%.

The cloud-based category is anticipated to experience the quickest CAGR throughout the projection period because of advantages such simple and affordable deployment.

The market's dominance in the automotive sector, which began early adoption of virtual testing tools in that sector, is anticipated to continue during the projection period.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, followed by Asia Pacific, as a result of rising R&D and defense spending in nations like the U.S.

To get the largest market share, the top firms are concentrating on creating innovative simulation software solutions.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 40.5 Billion CAGR 11.83% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players MathWorks (US), Autodesk (US), Ansys (US), Siemens AG (Germany), PTC (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Altair Engineering (US), MSC Software (US), Honeywell (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Aveva (UK), Spirent Communications (UK), Bentley Systems (US), Synopsys (Canada), and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The market need for simulation software is rising as a result of an increase in cloud breaches caused by misconfigured clouds. The simulation software enhances operational effectiveness while also lowering manufacturing and training expenses. To deploy simulation solutions, some large corporations have partnered with or purchased simulation businesses. In order to develop a simulation method and save operational expenses for an HVAC company, for instance, Deloitte Consulting teamed up with Simio. For the purpose of growing its analytics and mobile simulation software, Bentley Systems purchased Citilabs and Orbit Geospatial Technologies. Before creating prototypes, simulation procedures assist troubleshoot issues. With Lumerical, one of the top creators of photonic design and simulation tools, Ansys entered into a contract. The deal will enable Ansys to provide customers a comprehensive suite of solutions and a large range of photonics equipment.

Numerous industries, including those in the automotive, aerospace and military, electrical and electronics, industrial production, and healthcare have utilized simulation solutions and services to not only save costs but also save lives. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that several fatalities and accidents on construction sites are caused by defective tools and vehicles. Any on-the-job training with inexperienced operators of machinery can be dangerous. Consequently, computer-based simulation has become a successful teaching method. The sophistication of simulation software has surpassed that of a genuine machine. Consider the simulation technology known as flight simulators, which is now required training for pilots in order to get and keep their license.

Restraints

The market for simulation software is struggling to expand due to difficulties integrating software and growing data security concerns. The problem where the simulation model works well during testing but fails in real-world circumstances is one that developers and testers go into constantly. These differences are referred to as data leaking. Data sharing across the test and training sets might result in an issue known as data leakage. The training set consists of data that has already been put through the system, whereas the test set should represent previously unobserved data in a real-world scenario.

Data leaking is typically caused by human error as developers have access to both the train and test data sets. Data leaking causes a simulation process outcome to be unusually high, which misleads businesses or organizations into implementing those in real-world circumstances. This has an impact on both the total expenses and the simulation process.

Opportunities

Globally high spending on aerospace and military has created a chance for innovation and the use of simulation software. War games, which involve military simulation software technology, are frequently used by the military to educate its soldiers. For such training, the US Army has adopted virtual reality simulation technology. Military simulation software can benefit from the addition of cutting-edge technology like AI and ML to become more effective. To take advantage of this chance, businesses like Entrust Solutions have developed creative simulation solutions.

The market for simulation software has a significant chance of expanding as a result of COVID-19, particularly in the healthcare industry. Organizations may benefit from tactics from simulation modeling to react swiftly, securely, and successfully. For example, Ansys claims that simulation may be used to build UV light treatment systems for varied situations and guarantee that enough UV light is given to destroy viruses.

Challenges

Adopting standardized benchmarking methods can enable researchers to make greater use of current technical advancements. Despite having a powerful MBS simulation tool, there isn't a common criterion to evaluate these software programs against. Designing virtual prototypes of equipment, vehicles for the road and rail, robotics, and even spaceship control is supported by MBS simulation tools. Because there are no benchmarking techniques, it is difficult for businesses to assess the effectiveness of the many simulation techniques that are now available.

Recent developments

MathWorks and Aimotive, a provider of automotive vehicle technologies, will partner in February 2021. Through the cooperation, MathWorks will be able to integrate AImotive's RoadRunner tool into its aiSim, an automotive-grade simulation platform for testing autonomous driving software from beginning to finish.





Simulink 2020b, an update to MathWorks' software, was released in September 2020. The improved Simulink 2020b puts a strong emphasis on increased accessibility and performance, and it introduces Simulink Online for usage in web browsers. In January 2019, MathWorks launched a new flight analysis and visualization capabilities for aerospace design. Aerospace Toolbox enabled users to customize the interfaces featuring cockpit flight instruments and to visualize and analyze the motion and behavior of aerospace vehicles





Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services Simulation Development Services Training and Support & Maintenance



By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

Engineering, Research, Modeling & Simulated Testing

Gaming & Immersive Experiences

High Fidelity Experiential 3D Training

AI Training & Autonomous Systems

Manufacturing Process Optimization

Planning And Logistics Management & Transportation

Cyber Simulation





By End Use

Automotive

Industrial Oil & Gas Mining Energy & Utilities Others

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





