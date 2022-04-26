Simulation Software Market to be Worth $39.74 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global simulation software market size is estimated to reach USD 39.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Simulation software is being used for training personnel. It is replacing the traditional real-time training techniques, which incurred huge investments annually for companies. The use of simulation for training purposes helps reduce training costs as companies need to make a one-time investment for software implementation. The software also helps enterprises minimize production costs by enhancing the product development process.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The market is being driven by reduced training costs for personnel in various industries and sectors, such as automotive, defense, healthcare, and electrical.

The service segment is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing demand for customized simulation solutions, such as design and consulting.

The cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits, such as easy and low-cost implementation.

The automotive segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the early adoption of virtual testing tools in the automotive industry.

North America is expected to account for the highest market share followed by Asia Pacific, by 2030 owing to the growing investments in R&D and defense in countries, such as the U.S.

Leading players are focusing on developing new simulation software solutions, to capture maximum share.

Read 115-page market research report, "Simulation Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By End Use (Healthcare, Industrial), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Simulation Software Market Growth & Trends

The need for developing prototypes and the chances of product failure are considerably reduced through the use of simulators, as the product is virtually tested for all possible glitches before the commencement of production. Furthermore, simulation-based tools help product developers reduce the time spent on R&D processes as it enables them to obtain a realistic view of a product or process under study or review. Organizations across the globe are increasingly implementing the program and analyzing tools to enhance the entire product development cycle, reduce time to production, ensure delivery of high-quality products in minimal time, and reduce the overall cost to the company with respect to R&D.

It requires a skilled workforce or personnel with the required knowledge and understanding. This is leading to several manufacturers being reluctant to adopt this technology as the need for a skilled workforce incurs additional costs. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global market. The closure of national and international borders in major countries, such as China, Japan, and India, has caused severe supply chain disruptions. In addition, the temporary shutdown of manufacturing operations has led manufacturing companies to face severe budgetary issues, resulting in delayed subscription renewal payments during the pandemic's initial phase. However, recovering economies and opening businesses are expected to help the market grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Simulation Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global simulation software market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Simulation Software Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Software

Services

Simulation Development Services

Training and Support & Maintenance

Simulation Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

Simulation Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030))

Engineering, Research, Modeling & Simulated Testing

High Fidelity Experiential 3D Training

Gaming & Immersive Experiences

Manufacturing Process Optimization

AI Training & Autonomous Systems

Planning And Logistics Management & Transportation

Cyber Simulation

Simulation Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Electronics & Semiconductor

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Simulation Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Simulation Software Market

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Ansys, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

MathWorks, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Simulations Plus

ESI Group

GSE Systems

