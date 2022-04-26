U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

Simulation Software Market to be Worth $39.74 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global simulation software market size is estimated to reach USD 39.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Simulation software is being used for training personnel. It is replacing the traditional real-time training techniques, which incurred huge investments annually for companies. The use of simulation for training purposes helps reduce training costs as companies need to make a one-time investment for software implementation. The software also helps enterprises minimize production costs by enhancing the product development process.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The market is being driven by reduced training costs for personnel in various industries and sectors, such as automotive, defense, healthcare, and electrical.

  • The service segment is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing demand for customized simulation solutions, such as design and consulting.

  • The cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits, such as easy and low-cost implementation.

  • The automotive segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the early adoption of virtual testing tools in the automotive industry.

  • North America is expected to account for the highest market share followed by Asia Pacific, by 2030 owing to the growing investments in R&D and defense in countries, such as the U.S.

  • Leading players are focusing on developing new simulation software solutions, to capture maximum share.

Read 115-page market research report, "Simulation Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By End Use (Healthcare, Industrial), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Simulation Software Market Growth & Trends

The need for developing prototypes and the chances of product failure are considerably reduced through the use of simulators, as the product is virtually tested for all possible glitches before the commencement of production. Furthermore, simulation-based tools help product developers reduce the time spent on R&D processes as it enables them to obtain a realistic view of a product or process under study or review. Organizations across the globe are increasingly implementing the program and analyzing tools to enhance the entire product development cycle, reduce time to production, ensure delivery of high-quality products in minimal time, and reduce the overall cost to the company with respect to R&D.

It requires a skilled workforce or personnel with the required knowledge and understanding. This is leading to several manufacturers being reluctant to adopt this technology as the need for a skilled workforce incurs additional costs. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global market. The closure of national and international borders in major countries, such as China, Japan, and India, has caused severe supply chain disruptions. In addition, the temporary shutdown of manufacturing operations has led manufacturing companies to face severe budgetary issues, resulting in delayed subscription renewal payments during the pandemic's initial phase. However, recovering economies and opening businesses are expected to help the market grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Simulation Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global simulation software market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Simulation Software Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Software

  • Services

  • Simulation Development Services

  • Training and Support & Maintenance

Simulation Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

Simulation Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030))

  • Engineering, Research, Modeling & Simulated Testing

  • High Fidelity Experiential 3D Training

  • Gaming & Immersive Experiences

  • Manufacturing Process Optimization

  • AI Training & Autonomous Systems

  • Planning And Logistics Management & Transportation

  • Cyber Simulation

Simulation Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

Flooring Adhesives End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Automotive

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Industrial

  • Electronics & Semiconductor

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Simulation Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Simulation Software Market

  • Altair Engineering, Inc.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Ansys, Inc.

  • Bentley Systems, Inc.

  • Dassault Systèmes

  • MathWorks, Inc.

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Simulations Plus

  • ESI Group

  • GSE Systems

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Aerospace And Defense Materials Market - The global aerospace and defense materials market size is expected to reach USD 28.37 billion by 2027, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc.

  • Quality Management Software Market - The global quality management software market size is estimated to reach USD 16.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc.

  • Computer Aided Engineering Market - The global computer aided engineering market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.19 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simulation-software-market-to-be-worth-39-74-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301532760.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

