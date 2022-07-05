The Simulators market size is projected to grow from USD 25.5 billion in 2022 to USD 34.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

Some of the factors fueling the market’s growth include acceptance of virtual pilot training to ensure aviation safety. Developments of simulators for unmanned aerial systems are anticipated to open several growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The maritime segment accounts for the largest market size in the platform segment during the forecast period

Based on platform, the simulators market has been segmented into airborne, land, and maritime. Key players operating in the simulators market are focused on developing advanced simulators to explore new market opportunities in airborne, land, and maritime applications.



The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the solution, the simulators market has been segmented into products and services.The services segment includes services that simulator developers and OEMs provide to efficiently maintain and operate installed simulator hardware and software.



The breakdown of simulators during any operation can cause significant losses for simulator operators. All paid aftermarket services offered by OEMs to simulator operators have been considered in this segment. There is a growing need for such services, which is expected to boost the segment’s growth



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

The Simulators industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the Simulators market in 2021.The rise in air traffic passenger, ship orders, and commercial vehicle licenses is a significant factor contributing to the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the Simulators market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 75%, Director Level – 25%

• By Region: North America –20%, Europe – 25%, AsiaPacific – 30%,Middle East – 10%, and Rest of the World – 15%



Major players operating in the Simulators market are CAE Inc. (Canada), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Thales SA (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Indra (Spain), Flight Safety International(US), The Boeing Company (US), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), TruSimulaion + Training Inc. (US), and Raytheon Company (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Simulators market based on Type, Platform, Technique, Application, Solution and Region.Based on type, the Simulators market is segmented into full mission bridge simulators, full flight simulators, driving simulators, fixed base simulators, flight training devices, vessel traffic control simulators, land forces training simulators, full mission flight simulators and air traffic control simulators.



Based on the solution, the market is segmented into products and services.Based on platform, the market is segmented into airborne, land and maritime.



Based on the technique, the market is segmented into live, virtual, & constructive (lvc) simulation, synthetic environment simulation and gaming simulation.Based on application, the market is segmented into military and commercial training.



The Simulators market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Simulators market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the Simulators market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Simulators market ecosystem is covered in this report.



