Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Drones in Military and Commercial Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing applications of SLAM technology in augmented reality (AR) applications, coupled with the rising demand for service robots from domestic applications (e.g., logistic warehouses, agriculture, households), along with the defence and security and government sectors, is boosting the market growth.

The challenges in SLAM implementation, however, are currently hindering market growth. The emergence of autonomous vehicles and the growing demand for self-operating drones and beyond visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations are projected to provide new opportunities in the market, thereby enhancing future growth for SLAM.



The global SLAM market was estimated to be worth $245.1 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5%, and it is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by 2027. The need for autonomous vehicles has been significantly driving the SLAM market. Major demand is from the UAVs industry, where these have been becoming popular for real-time mapping, monitoring and surveillance applications.

The loop closure issue, which must be solved using visual information in situations that last a lifetime due to dynamic elements, lighting, weather or seasons, is one challenge to which the SLAM technology is linked. The algorithms used in these environments also take a great deal of time. They are inefficient, so they are only used in limited environments, which can impede the market's expansion.



In this report, the global SLAM market has been segmented based on type, technology, application and geography. Based on type, the SLAM market has been categorized into two-dimensional (2D) SLAM and three-dimensional (3D) SLAM. The 2D segment is dominating the market, with 72.4% of the market share, due to its increased usage in industrial and residential robot applications. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into EKF SLAM, graph-based SLAM, fast SLAM and others. EKF-based SLAM accounted for the dominant share, with 58.2% in the market, attributed to its increased use over other algorithms, as it exhibits consistent behaviour in terms of state variables. It also has limited

algorithm complexity over other technologies.

