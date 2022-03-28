SimulTV Partners with Encore Media

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / SimulTV is the leader in global media streaming platforms with over 120+ channels. SimulTv announces that a new strategic partnership with Encore Media. The new joint venture is Encore House with SimulTV. This joint venture will bring over 5000 titles to SimulTV as VOD and content for its 35+ original live channels.

Encore Media has partnered with SimulTV for its exceptional and unique positioning which is based on values and principles appealing to all ages and demographics worldwide.

"We will be proud to announce the partnerships of SImulTV and Encore ," stated Steven Turner, President and CEO of SimulTV. " Please to have them join our mission to change the world by bringing the idea that great entertainment can still offer an aspiration for all to reach for without sacrificing fun, morals and values."

Encore Media brings the best content to fit various demographics and geolocations. A leader among other smart content firms in the media industry. Trusted by all major and emerging media outlets.

"I am honored and thrilled to join SimulTV working hand by hand with its inspirational CEO and founder, Steven Turner", stated Demetri Papazissis, CEO of Encore Media. "SimulTV, is beautifully filling a huge need in the global market for a family friendly platform, honoring the great values and principles that make home entertainment great and add extra quality time when families gather."

Demetri Papazissis will head the joint venture of Encore House with SimulTV as Chief Content Acquisition Officer starting April 1, 2022.

Watch on our set-top box or on the web from our online streaming platform at www.SIMULTV.com. Easy signup - join today.

SimulTV apps are available on Google Play and Roku.

ABOUT SIMULTV: SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, IPTV, SVOD, AVOD, TVOD, and CTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 120 live channels worldwide. Streaming thousands of movies and shows including popular channels MilitaryHomeLife, Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, HDNet, AXSTV, Spydar, Kid Central, Mythos, Battery Pop, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network, Pryme Focus, and over a hundred more channels.

ABOUT ENCORE MEDIA:

Encore Media is a media powerhouse focusing on production & distribution of VOD & Linear Channels. Serving OTT, Telcos, IPTV & traditional broadcasters through our creative team and global footprint.

