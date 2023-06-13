Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (SGX:BKA) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (SGX:BKA), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sin Heng Heavy Machinery is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = S$3.1m ÷ (S$126m - S$7.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's ROCE Trend?

The trend of returns that Sin Heng Heavy Machinery is generating are raising some concerns. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 4.1% five years ago but has since fallen to 2.6%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 25% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

On a side note, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 6.1% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 23% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Sin Heng Heavy Machinery and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

