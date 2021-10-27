U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Sinai Health to rename Canada's largest complex care and rehabilitation hospital in celebration of transformative $36 million gift

·4 min read

Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital is a jewel in this integrated health care system

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto's pre-eminent complex care and rehabilitation hospital is set to get a new name, thanks to the single-largest philanthropic gift in the history of Sinai Health.

Bridgepoint Active Healthcare will be renamed Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital in recognition of a transformational $36 million gift from Jay and Barbara Hennick. (CNW Group/Sinai Health)
Bridgepoint Active Healthcare will be renamed Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital in recognition of a transformational $36 million gift from Jay and Barbara Hennick. (CNW Group/Sinai Health)

Bridgepoint Active Healthcare will be renamed Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital in recognition of a transformational $36 million gift from Jay and Barbara Hennick, longtime leaders and supporters of Sinai Health. Jay was the Chair of the Board of Directors of Mount Sinai Hospital and Sinai Health from 2013 to 2016 and Barbara currently sits on the Sinai Health Foundation Board of Directors and was President of the Auxiliary from 2005 to 2007.

"This gift is truly inspiring," said Peter Cohen, Chair of the Board of Directors at Sinai Health. "The proceeds of this benefaction are unrestricted, designed to support the highest priority programs at the new Hennick Bridgepoint, our renowned Centre for Digestive Diseases and to establishing a newly created Chairperson's Strategic Initiatives Fund that will enable the organization to respond to its highest needs whenever they arise. We are profoundly grateful to Barbara and Jay as this gift represents the largest commitment we have ever received and builds on their legacy of philanthropy."

In January 2015, Sinai Health was formed through the amalgamation of Mount Sinai Hospital, Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and system partner, Circle of Care. Bridgepoint is the largest organization in Canada to focus exclusively on complex and long-term health conditions through innovative research and excellent rehabilitative care for people in the hospital, the community and at home.

"Sinai Health is highly recognized for providing outstanding specialized care and research by focusing on the comprehensive needs of its patients," said Jay and Barbara Hennick. "We are incredibly proud of our long relationship with this illustrious institution and honoured to be associated with the excellent patient care delivered at Bridgepoint every day. Sinai Health has always prided itself on its Jewish heritage, inclusion, and compassionate care to all. We feel truly fortunate and are honoured to be doing our part by partnering with the Hospital."

This is not the first time the Hennicks' have supported Sinai Health. In 2016, the couple created the Hennick Family Wellness Centre, a unique healing and respite area in Mount Sinai Hospital for patients, their families and visitors surrounded by a collection of close to 100 artworks by the late, famed Canadian sculptor and artist Sorel Etrog.

In March 2020, this space was transformed into an emergency COVID-19 assessment centre to serve the needs of the community. Bridgepoint also continues to play a critical role during the pandemic, accepting transfers of the largest number of recovering COVID-19 patients from acute care hospitals across the province.

"This is an incredibly timely investment in rehabilitative and complex continuing care, often overlooked parts of the care continuum," said Dr. Gary Newton, President and CEO of Sinai Health. "We now recognize how important this sector has been during the pandemic, and it will be even more essential as we face years of recovery in our health care system in Ontario. The generosity of the Hennicks shines a bright light on Bridgepoint, which is a jewel in our integrated health care system and allows us to continue to differentiate and excel for our patients and community at large. Everyone at Sinai Health and Bridgepoint are thrilled to receive this much needed support."

"I want to extend our sincere appreciation to Barbara and Jay Hennick for this remarkable gift," said Maxine Granovsky Gluskin, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors at Sinai Health Foundation. "This investment will fuel many of our priorities across Sinai Health and it will have a lasting impact today, and for generations to come."

About Sinai Health

Sinai Health is comprised of Mount Sinai Hospital, Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and its system partner Circle of Care. It delivers excellent care in hospital, community and home, focusing on the comprehensive needs of people. Sinai Health discovers and translates scientific breakthroughs, pushes boundaries for health solutions and educates future clinical and scientific leaders. Clinical areas of specialization include rehabilitation and complex continuing care, surgery and oncology, urgent and critical care, and women's and infants' health. Its Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute ranks among the top ten biomedical research institutes in the world. Sinai Health is a full affiliate of the University of Toronto. www.sinaihealth.ca

About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists, and healthcare providers and helps turn it into a reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care, and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery, and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, SHF helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to some of the most impactful clinical trials and studies that have taken place over the past 30 years. www.sinaicares.ca

Sinai Health Logo (CNW Group/Sinai Health)
Sinai Health Logo (CNW Group/Sinai Health)

SOURCE Sinai Health

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/27/c8603.html

