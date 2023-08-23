Sinaran Advance Group Berhad (KLSE:SINARAN) Stock Rockets 30% As Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

Sinaran Advance Group Berhad (KLSE:SINARAN) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 30% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 13% over that time.

After such a large jump in price, you could be forgiven for thinking Sinaran Advance Group Berhad is a stock not worth researching with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 1x, considering almost half the companies in Malaysia's Luxury industry have P/S ratios below 0.5x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

View our latest analysis for Sinaran Advance Group Berhad

What Does Sinaran Advance Group Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For example, consider that Sinaran Advance Group Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Sinaran Advance Group Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Sinaran Advance Group Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Sinaran Advance Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 46%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 50% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Story continues

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Sinaran Advance Group Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Final Word

Sinaran Advance Group Berhad's P/S is on the rise since its shares have risen strongly. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Sinaran Advance Group Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Should recent medium-term revenue trends persist, it would pose a significant risk to existing shareholders' investments and prospective investors will have a hard time accepting the current value of the stock.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sinaran Advance Group Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.