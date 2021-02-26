U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,361.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,854.50
    +22.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.00
    -8.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.04
    -0.49 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    -15.80 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    26.93
    -0.75 (-2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.29
    +6.95 (+32.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3950
    -0.0063 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0700
    -0.1600 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,810.23
    -4,697.01 (-9.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.39
    -18.75 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,618.87
    -33.09 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Sinch AB (publ): Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinch AB
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

The total number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 (“Sinch”), has changed during the month of February consequent upon the issue in-kind of 1,534,582 new shares to Movile International Holdings BV as a part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Wavy through the entities Movile Internet Móvel S.A. and Wavy Global Holdings BV, and the issue of 241,423 new shares upon exercise of warrants under the incentive programme adopted by the extraordinary general meeting held on December 5, 2016.

Subsequent to the share issue and the exercise of warrants, the total number of shares and votes in Sinch as of February 26, 2021, was 64,949,675. Through the share issue and the exercise of warrants, Sinch’s share capital has increased with SEK 153,458.2, and SEK 24,142.3, respectively, and, as of February 26, 2021, amounted to SEK 6,494,967.5.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CET on February 26, 2021.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • GameStop Can Justify Its Valuation By Turning Into A '5,000-Store Introduction To Crypto,' Says Cramer

    CNBC host Jim Cramer said Thursday that GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) could justify its share price by turning into a cryptocurrency play. What Happened: The “Mad Money” host made references to other companies like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), both of which are linked in some way or the other to cryptocurrency at the present. “If GameStop were to turn itself into a 5,000-store introduction to crypto, make it so that they sell $1 billion worth of stock ... and buy crypto with it, and then make it so it’s an international gaming place where you win bitcoin, I think you can justify the stock price,” theorized Cramer. “I have not been able to come up with anything else, but this works. And it doesn’t have to be bitcoin. We can make it crypto.” Cramer said if GameStop turns itself into a “crypto information place” and has worldwide games with no latency it would add to the credibility of GameStop investor and Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen. The former hedge fund manager also pointed to the upcoming resignation of GameStop CFO Jim Bell and said, “CFOs, they tend not to have bitcoin on their balance sheet. Perhaps Jim Bell, that’s what he didn’t want.” Cramer called Cohen a “big thinker” and said “I have a feeling that this is the way to get this stock higher. I can’t come up with another way.” Why It Matters: GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were buoyed in a short squeeze carried out by Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. A notable poster on the forum — “Deep F---ing Value” — who has been credited by forum members for pointing out the short squeeze opportunity told U.S. lawmakers that he likes GameStop stock. “As far as I can tell, the market remains oblivious to GameStop’s unique opportunity within the gaming industry,” said the poster whose real name is Keith Partick Gill. On Wednesday, Cramer called the over 103% rise in the shares of GameStop “a mockery,” and questioned, “Where is the government?” Alma Angotti, a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement attorney said that heightened interest from regulatory bodies could be expected. “I think both Congress and the SEC will be studying that balance between orderly markets and letting people invest what they want to invest for whatever reasons they want to invest even if it doesn’t make sense to us,” CNBC reported. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 18.6% higher at $108.73 on Thursday and fell 2.51% to $106 in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stock Performance And WallStreetBets Mentions Have A 'Real' Connection: BarclaysWhy AMC Shares Spiked 20% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Australia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX, among first in Asia-Pacific region

    Australia's aviation regulator said on Friday it would lift a near two-year ban on flights to and from the country that use the Boeing Co 737 MAX planes, among the first in the Asia-Pacific region to do so. "We ... are confident that the aircraft are safe," Graeme Crawford, the acting chief of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, said in a statement. The regulator has accepted the comprehensive return-to-service requirements set by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as state of design for the 737 MAX, he added.

  • Exclusive: Chinese banks, Australia's Macquarie tiptoe into Asian oil finance void

    Chinese national banks and Australia's Macquarie Group are quietly filling some of the multi-billion-dollar hole in Asian oil financing after the withdrawal of traditional European lenders, hurt by a raft of defaults and fraud allegations. Established financiers still taking on oil transactions, such as France's BNP Paribas and Singapore's OCBC, have raised compliance standards and are shying away from higher-risk small traders and refiners, according to interviews with over a dozen trading and banking executives. Beijing-controlled Bank of China, ICBC Standard and Agricultural Bank of China are among the few institutions that are expanding credit in the sector, mostly as customers activate dormant lending facilities set up previously but left unused as they were viewed as too expensive or restrictive.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Hits Multi-Year Peak as Interest Rate Spread Widens

    Fed Chair Powell reiterated this week that U.S. interest rates will remain low and the Fed will keep buying bonds to support the U.S. economy.

  • How Institutions Will Take Crypto Mainstream

    If bitcoin is anti-establishment, what happens when the establishment joins the party?

  • Stock Price at Japan’s Top Brokerage Riding High Thanks to Bitcoin Boom: Report

    The brokerage's venture into cryptocurrency has increased the company's quarter-on-quarter growth threefold.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $49K After Two Extremely Volatile Trading Days

    There are signs some of the excessive leverage had been wrung out of the market, implying the potential for a fresh more to the upside, analysts said.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to a Discount as Traders Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself.The $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has plunged 20% this week, outpacing a 13% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC’s once-massive premium to its underlying holdings has evaporated as a result, with the price of GBTC closing 0.7% below its underlying holdings on Wednesday -- the first discount since March 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The vanishing premium suggests that after billions poured into GBTC as investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are looking for the exits as the climb stalls, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“This is panic or profit-taking selling,” said Eric Balchunas, BI’s senior ETF analyst. “It’s almost like the price of GBTC is an amplified version of Bitcoin price.”Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 1.4% on Thursday, on pace for its worst weekly pullback in a year.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.(Updates with comments from Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • ETF That Lost 80% of Assets in GameStop Drama Faces New Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street’s $786 million exchange-traded fund investing in retailers was only just recovering from its last brush with GameStop Corp. Now it’s all happening again.The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) is being distorted by the bricks-and-mortar seller of video games for a second time, just a few weeks after losing 80% of its assets in January’s meme-stock drama.GameStop is on another tear, surging roughly 50% on Thursday after a 104% gain the previous day. That’s a problem for XRT because it’s supposed to hold an equal amount of each stock, but it doesn’t rebalance swiftly enough to counter GameStop’s jump.The company now makes up about 5.9% of the fund. It should be more like 1%.Last time around, GameStop’s weighting eventually ballooned to 20% of XRT, prompting an exodus from the fund. It took about three weeks for assets to recover -- they hit the highest level since 2018 on Tuesday, just before the latest bout of meme-stock madness.With GameStop’s sudden revival, there could be more pain ahead of the passive fund’s March rebalance, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“Investors in XRT have seen this movie before, with GameStop quickly dominating the normally equally weighted portfolio before falling sharply,” said Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF research. “With no limits on position sizes and the rebalance nearly a month away, the risk is high that the stock will drive performance up and down. Some may not want to stick around to see if the sequel is any better.”Of course, GameStop’s rally in January was on a different scale -- it soared 1,600%, powering XRT to monthly gains of about 37%. That was a record for the normally staid ETF. But when the retailer plunged, the ETF was hit, and XRT remains around 5% lower in February despite a boost from GameStop this week.Such whiplash may dim XRT’s appeal as a portfolio hedging tool, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.“When you have a stock-specific circumstance like this one, it might mess up how the hedging aspect is working,” Chronert said in an interview earlier this month. “If you’re looking to hedge a long book of retail or consumer names, the weighting impact on the broader sector ETF might not be a very good hedge because it’s dominated by a single name.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tax refunds flow into economy far behind last year's pace

    Nearly $47.4 billion in tax refunds have been issued so far this year, but that's a far cry from more than $117 billion for the same time last year.

  • How will a surge in bond yields affect your mortgage, car loans and 401(k)?

    Higher bond yields have arrived. Now investors have to consider what, if any, changes to make to their portfolios.

  • Bitcoin Heads for Worst Weekly Slide in a Year Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rally this year has hit a speed bump, putting it on track for the worst weekly slide in almost a year amid wider losses in risk assets.The largest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 21% this week, the most since March. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 23% this week.The price earlier dipped to as low as $45,525, nearing a key Fibonacci level at around $45,000, before recovering some losses to about $46,375 as of 6:21 a.m. in London, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg.The rough patch for Bitcoin comes amid wider chaos in global markets, as a surge in bond yields heralds growing expectations that growth and inflation are moving higher and forcing traders to reevaluate their positions across multiple asset classes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped in seven of the past eight sessions as stocks like Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. declined.“Risk-on assets are taking a hit at the moment -- we’re seeing stocks slide and crypto is following,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific for cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore. “The dollar is strengthening, which is a good indication to expect a slide in Bitcoin and crypto.”Bitcoin’s weakness in the face of market gyrations raises questions about its efficacy as a store of value and hedge against inflation, a key argument among proponents of its stunning fivefold rally over the past year. Detractors have maintained the digital asset’s surge is a speculative bubble and it’s destined for a repeat of the 2017 boom and bust.In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile Bitcoin is often touted as the new “digital gold,” the yellow metal is winning out at the moment with spot gold holding at $1,764 per ounce, down about 1.1% for the week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.4% in the same period, on track for its strongest gain in a month.Heavy selling in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest such fund, as well as the expiry of Bitcoin options are also contributing to the volatility, Ayyar said. The trust has slumped 20% this week, with losses at one point racing past its underlying asset, as a once-massive price premium over Bitcoin has evaporated as investors cashed in on those gains, he said.Prominent figures across the financial world have also recently weighed in on Bitcoin.Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the prices “seem high” on the weekend, seen by some as an initial catalyst for the week’s selloff. Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood later said in a Bloomberg interview she was “very positive on Bitcoin” but didn’t disclose whether Ark had made a purchase.Earlier this week, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates said in a Bloomberg Television interview he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the token was an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”(Updates pricing, additional analysis.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.