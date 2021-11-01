U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.70
    -0.68 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,855.84
    +36.28 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,544.92
    +46.53 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.07
    +57.88 (+2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.14
    +0.57 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0900
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,876.45
    +23.33 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.31
    +24.80 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Sinch completes the acquisition of MessengerPeople

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinch AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stockholm, Sweden – November 1, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of MessengerPeople has been completed.

MessengerPeople offers a cloud-based software suite that makes it easy for businesses to engage with their customers via messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Apple Business Chat (iMessage). The company has more than 700 business customers and around 40 employees. Sinch announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company on September 22, 2021.

"With its easy-to-use software, the team at MessengerPeople has shown how businesses can use interactive messaging services to create a better customer experience. I am very pleased that we have now completed the acquisition and look forward to continuing our expansion together," said Oscar Werner, CEO Sinch.

With the transaction closed, MessengerPeople will be part of the Sinch’s Messaging segment. The press release from September 22, 2021, a webcast and an accompanying slide deck, are available in the Reports and Presentation section on investors.sinch.com.

Sinch has paid a total enterprise value of EUR 48 million, with a total cash consideration of EUR 33.6 million and EUR 14.4 million paid in the form of 835,677 new shares in Sinch. The board of directors has today resolved to issue the 835,677 at a subscription price of SEK 171.78 per share (equivalent to the volume weighed average price of the Sinch share during a measurement period from and including 15 October 2021 up to and including 28 October 2021). The total number of shares in Sinch AB has thereby increased to 746,999,041 and the share capital has increased by SEK 8,356.77 to SEK 7,469,990.41. Using the EUR/SEK exchange rate at the end of the measurement period of 9.969, the payments correspond to an enterprise value of SEK 622 million. The sellers have, subject to customary undertakings, entered into lock-up undertakings to not sell or otherwise dispose of the economic rights to the shares for a period of 12 months from today (in respect of certain sellers, 24 months).

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on November 1, 2021.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Abandons Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling as Analyst Warns of More Competition

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell cut his rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, saying the company's rate of growth will likely slow down.

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.

  • Better Chinese Tech Stock: DiDi Global or Meituan

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) and Meituan (OTC: MPNG.Y) have both been hammered by China's crackdown on its top tech companies over the past year. DiDi, which owns China's largest ride-hailing platform, went public in June at $14 per share. DiDi's existing users and drivers can still access its services, but the lack of clarity regarding its future growth has reduced its stock price to about $8.