Sinch enters into a new USD 110 million loan agreement

Sinch AB
·1 min read
  • CLCMF
Sinch AB
Sinch AB

Stockholm, Sweden – 17 February 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announces that it has entered into a 3-year loan agreement with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) in the amount of USD 110 million.

The new agreement strengthens Sinch’s financial position and increases diversification of the Company’s funding sources.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

About Swedish Export Credit Corporation
Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) is a state-owned company that finances Swedish exporters, their suppliers and international buyers. Since 1962, SEK has offered loans that have enabled thousands of Swedish companies to grow by increasing production, making acquisitions, increasing the number of employees and selling products and services to clients across the globe. With lending in 60 countries, SEK has long-standing experience of international funding and are a natural business partner in export financing.

Attachment


