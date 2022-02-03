U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

Sinch implements new operating model and announces changes to management team

Sinch AB
·3 min read
  • CLCMF

Stockholm, Sweden – February 3, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced changes to its organization and management team.

The recent acquisitions of Inteliquent, MessageMedia and Pathwire significantly expand Sinch’s product offering and go-to-market capabilities. To support continued profitable growth and to ensure strong execution through delegated responsibility, Sinch will now be organized into five Business Units.

  • Enterprise & Messaging, headed by Anders Olin, includes Sinch’s enterprise-focused messaging business with programmable APIs for established and emerging mobile messaging channels. The Unit operates Sinch’s main enterprise sales force with regional teams in the US, EMEA, Latin America, India and APAC, and is tasked with cross-sales of all Sinch products. Enterprise & Messaging will also include Sinch’s existing business serving mobile operators (currently reported as “Operators”).

  • Voice, led by Inteliquent CEO Ed O’Hara, will include the full Inteliquent voice business as well as Sinch’s existing products within Voice & Video. The Unit will serve carriers, service providers and enterprises with voice calling, phone numbers, voice APIs and solutions, emergency services, and more.

  • Developer & Email, headed by Pathwire CEO Will Conway, will include Sinch’s email offering spanning the Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid brands. The unit will also be responsible for Sinch’s overall offering to software developers, empowering product and engineering leaders from any-sized business to leverage Sinch APIs and software products to engage with their customers.

  • Applications, led by Wavy CEO Eduardo Henrique, will include Sinch’s innovative software-as-a-service offering to medium and large enterprise customers. The Unit will include products supporting marketing, operations and customer service, including Chatlayer by Sinch (Conversational AI), Sinch for Marketing, MessengerPeople and Sinch Contact. These offerings were previously included within Messaging.

  • SMB, headed by MessageMedia CEO Paul Perrett, will be responsible for Sinch’s global offering for small- and medium sized businesses. This includes turnkey software-as-a-service products offered under the MessageMedia, ClickSend and SimpleTexting brands.

The President of each Business Unit will have full Profit & Loss responsibility, with central functions organized to support Business Units, realize synergies, and promote joint technological and commercial development. The new operating model will be implemented during the spring of 2022.

Following these changes, the Sinch management team includes:

  • Oscar Werner, Chief Executive Officer

  • Anders Olin, President, Enterprise & Messaging

  • Ed O’Hara, President, Voice

  • Will Conway, President, Developer & Email

  • Eduardo Henrique, President, Applications

  • Paul Perrett, President, SMB (Small and Medium-sized Businesses)

  • Christina Raaschou, Chief HR Officer

  • Jonas Lindeborg, Chief Technology Officer

  • Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer

  • Julie Rassat, VP Integration

  • Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer

  • Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer

Robert Gerstmann, Russ Green and Sanjay Goyal will continue in their existing roles, now reporting to Anders Olin.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 3, 2022.

Attachment


