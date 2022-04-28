U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,246.00
    +65.75 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,539.00
    +313.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,303.00
    +294.00 (+2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.80
    +26.70 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.68
    -0.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.90
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.31
    -4.21 (-12.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6840
    +2.2400 (+1.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,565.22
    +519.21 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.85
    +25.93 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.99
    +65.38 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Sinch resolves on an issue of shares to the sellers of MessageMedia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinch AB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLCMF
Sinch AB
Sinch AB

Stockholm, Sweden – 28 April 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announces that the board of directors, in accordance with what was communicated by press release on 5 November 2021, has resolved on a share issue of 10,803,010 shares to the sellers of MessageMedia.

On 9 June 2021, Sinch disclosed that it had entered into an agreement to acquire MessageMedia and the acquisition was completed on 5 November 2021. In addition to the cash consideration, Sinch is to issue an aggregate of 11,284,870 new shares to the sellers, of which 481,860 shares were issued on 5 November 2021. The board of directors has today resolved to issue the remaining 10,803,010 shares. The payment of the shares consists of set off of a receivable amounting to SEK 1,582,436,624.45 (equivalent to a subscription price of SEK 146.48 per share) determined in accordance with the agreement for the acquisition of MessageMedia.

The total number of shares in Sinch AB has thereby increased with 10,803,010 shares from 798,097,878 to 808,900,888. The share capital has increased by SEK 108,030.10 from SEK 7,980,978.78 to 8,089,008.88.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at: 10:00 CET on April 28, 2022.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Delivery Hero Achieves Rare Order Growth, Sales Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE said that first-quarter orders on its platform rose slightly more than expected, breaking with industry competitors by reporting stronger growth start to the year even after the pandemic sent orders surging.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • PayPal cuts earnings outlook, but stock gains with new targets seen as ‘achievable’

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have taken a beating this year, but they were headed about 4% higher in after-hours trading Wednesday even as the payment-technology company cut its full-year outlook and revoked its medium-term forecast in conjunction with its latest earnings report.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. surged during pre-market hours Thursday, a day after reporting its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland a

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Meta’s Jump Accounts for One-Third of Nasdaq 100 Futures Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling gains in Nasdaq 100 futures as it surged in premarket trading after the social network added more users than projected.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Mon