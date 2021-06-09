U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,229.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,555.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,853.00
    +41.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,346.40
    +4.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.21
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.10
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.14
    +0.72 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4174
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3810
    -0.1170 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,638.26
    +1,617.64 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.40
    +26.54 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,057.33
    -37.76 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.80
    -102.76 (-0.35%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Sinch snaps up MessageMedia for $1.3B to compete with Twilio in business SMS services

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Sinch — the Swedish company that provides a suite of services for companies to build communications and specifically “customer engagement” into their services by way of APIs — has made yet another acquisition in its global march to scale up its business and compete more squarely with Twilio. The company today announced that it has acquired MessageMedia, a provider of SMS and other messaging services for businesses to manage customer relations, user authentication, alerts and more.

The acquisition is being made for $1.3 billion -- comprised of $1.1 billion in cash and the rest in shares (or in Sweden's currency, SEK10,745 in total based on Sinch's share price and yesterdays exchange rate). The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

The deal is notable not just for giving Sinch a major inroad into the world of business SMS, but also because of the timing. Less than a month ago, Sinch's big rival Twilio announced that it would acquire ZipWhip, another big player in the same area of business SMS, for $850 million.

MessageMedia, based out of Melbourne, Australia, is currently operational also in New Zealand, the U.S. and Europe, and it focuses on providing services primarily to the SMB market with a self-service platform where customers can build and operate services, with the option of using a web portal provided by MessageMedia to handle the traffic.

It has some 60,000 customers and handles 5 billion+ messages annually, Sinch said. Growth is particularly strong in the U.S. market, where MessageMedia is adding 1,500 new customers each month. Alongside SMS, it also provides tech for companies to build MMS experiences and mobile landing pages, and it also provides them with tools to integrate other features as well as an API gateway.

Sinch itself says it handles some 150 billion mobile customer engagements for its customers annually, and it has 8 of the 10 biggest tech companies as customers.

Sinch is publicly traded in Sweden and currently has a market cap of $13.6 billion, and the deal comes just weeks after the company announced that it would be raising $1.1 billion for more acquisitions, with a big chunk of the money coming from Softbank, one of its major backers.

Given the size of this deal announced today, now we know which deal Sinch had in mind. It would be interesting to know whether Sinch's move to buy MessageMedia predated Twilio's for ZipWhip, which definitely do not feel like a coincidence.

“Sinch powers mobile customer engagement for some of the largest brands and technology platforms in the world. With the acquisition of MessageMedia, Sinch will now be able to bring the benefits of enhanced mobile customer engagement to every small business on the planet,” CEO Oscar Werner said to TechCrunch. "No longer will you need the deep pockets of an enterprise or the technical skills of an engineer to deliver first-class customer experiences.”

Sinch has been on a fast pace of buying up companies in recent times to scale up its existing business, tapping not just into the huge surge of people using phones and the internet to communicate in these pandemic-stricken times, but also to bulk up and have more economies of scale in the communications industry, essentially a business built on aggregating incremental revenues.

That fact has led to a lot of consolidation, with Twilio also buying up strategic, smaller businesses in quick order.

In this regard, MessageMedia is a strong buy for Sinch because it's generating strong cash. MessageMedia is expected to make $151 million in profits for the year ending June 30, with gross profits of $94 million and Ebitda of $51 million, Sinch said. Sinch itself is also profitable.

Sinch's other deals have included Inteliquent for $1.14 billion, ACL in India for $70 million and SAP’s digital interconnect business for $250 million.

For its part, MessageMedia very much plays into and is a product of the same API economy that has lifted the likes of Twilio, Stripe and many others built on the premise of knitting together very complex services, which customers can then use by way of simple lines of code that they integrate into their own digital operations, be it websites, apps, or internal systems.

Communications, and specifically messaging API-based systems are estimated to be a $9-13 billion market, Sinch said, with the U.S. accounting for 30% of that, and the global market projected to grow between 25-30% until 2024. SMBs, who might lack the resources to build such tools from the ground up, are a big part of that activity.

“Mobile messaging delivers tremendous ROI but smaller businesses often lack tools that cater to their specific needs,” said Paul Perrett, MessageMedia CEO, in a statement. “Serving these customers presents a tremendous opportunity, and with Sinch we can build a global leader in our field."

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T is giving away six months of Stadia Pro for free – here’s who qualifies

    In what has become an increasingly regular occurrence, mobile carriers continue to pile on the perks for new and existing consumers in order to keep them from leaving for greener pastures. Just last month, Verizon announced that subscribers could get up to 12 months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for free. Now AT&T …

  • Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

    Anti-poverty campaigners on Monday criticised a deal reached by seven wealthy countries to impose a minimum tax on multinational companies, saying it would benefit rich nations at the expense of the poor. Finance Ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back the creation of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, aiming to squeeze more money out of multinationals such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. Oxfam and Eurodad, a network of development agencies, said the new regime would entitle big companies' home countries, often in the United States or Europe, to a larger share of the tax, leaving little for poor states where multinationals also operate.

  • Bitcoin Futures Market in Capitulation Mode as Traders Turn Bearish

    The declining futures premium indicates uncertainty about bitcoin following a 35% correction in May and another 12% drop already this month.

  • Stocks Close Near Record With CPI, Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities closed within a hair’s breadth of a record high and Treasuries rose as investors continued to debate the impact of resurgent inflation on monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended little changed less than 6 points below its May 7 record close after fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to the lowest in a month, with focus turning toward Thursday’s consumer-price data that may offer clues on how far the Federal Reserve ca

  • KKR Seeks More Shale Deals After $5.7 Billion Contango Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is building a shale-oil acquisition vehicle with the $5.7 billion combination of two little-known explorers.The buyout firm’s Independence Energy will merge with Contango Oil & Gas Co. in an all-stock deal that will be used to hunt down even bigger deals, Contango Chairman John Goff told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.KKR is bucking the trend among private-equity peers that have been unloading shale investments after back-to-back oil-market busts. After yea

  • Private Jet Operator Vista Global Holds SPAC Merger Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Vista Global Holding Ltd., a private aviation provider that competes with Warren Buffett’s NetJets, is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, according to people familiar with the matter.A transaction could value Vista at more than $10 billion including debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.The company has projected 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of a

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes little changed as "meme stocks" extend rally

    Wall Street stocks struggled for closing gains on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors in a holding pattern, while retail traders kept the rally of so-called meme stocks alive. The tech-laded Nasdaq fared best, with Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc providing the biggest boost. "We're waiting for inflation numbers, waiting for more from the (Federal Reserve), waiting for earnings season," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

  • ECB Is Aligning With Fed in Double Act to Keep Stimulus Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.European Central Bank policy makers have all the evidence they need to keep in place their ultra-loose monetary stimulus when they meet on Thursday, thanks in part to their opposite numbers at the Federal Reserve.Despite a faster U.S. economic rebound from the pandemic and far higher inflation than in the euro zone, Fed officials have signaled they won’t slow bond buying at their own de

  • I’m 40, and a single, military dad of 2; I have rental income, $100K in retirement savings and expect at least $3K a month in retirement — what am I missing?

    See: The military is giving me retirement and disability pay — but will it be enough to retire at 48? It looks like you’re already well on your way to being comfortable in retirement, what with your rental income, retirement assets and savings. “The biggest thing that struck me was the liquidity,” said Curtis Sheldon, president and lead planner of C.L. Sheldon & Company, a veteran who now specializes in working with transitioning service members.

  • RBI Owns More of Its Benchmark Bond Than Yield-Managing BOJ

    (Bloomberg) -- The benchmark yield in India’s one-trillion-dollar sovereign bond market is holding remarkably steady despite a ballooning government borrowing program. A possible reason for the lull is that the central bank now holds more than half of the closely watched 10-year bond.The Reserve Bank of India has lifted its holding of the 5.85% 2030 bond to 545 billion rupees ($7.5 billion) or at least 52% of the total outstanding via Operation Twists, two tranches of government securities acqui

  • Dollar Stalls, Yields Ease as Stocks Trade Mixed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar slipped and Treasury yields were lower as investors awaited Thursday’s U.S. inflation report before gauging the direction of monetary policy.The greenback weakened against all of its nine developed-world peers. The 10-year rate slipped two basis points to 1.50%. U.S. equity futures were little changed and stocks in Europe dipped. Bitcoin added 2.5%, trading above $34,000.Global markets’ indecision on Wednesday signals a tug-of-war between traders who believe acceleratin

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point to Looming Technical Breakdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade around $32,363 as of 2:31 p.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 15% before also paring losses by mid-afternoon. Altcoins such as Ether, Litecoin and EOS al

  • Clover Health Roars to Record as Short Sellers Get Burned

    (Bloomberg) -- Clover Health Inc., a health insurer backed by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, was swept up in meme-stock mania on Tuesday, posting a second day of wild gains as retail investors banded together to punish short-sellers betting against the company.Clover rallied 86% to close at $22.15 in New York trading after briefly doubling intraday. The gains erased five months of losses in the stock -- which formed part of a broader selloff in Palihapitiya-backed companies -- in just

  • ‘Take this job and shove it’: American workers quit at record levels

    More Americans than ever are quitting their jobs, making it even harder for companies to fill a record number of job openings.

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • Two American retailers are giving some of India’s largest legacy businesses a run for their money

    Besides Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Walmart and Amazon are selling higher than Kishore Biyani's Future Group, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), Tata Group, and Aditya Birla Group.

  • Surging meme stocks like AMC and GameStop send Russell 2000 skyrocketing

    Meme stock mania sends the small-cap Russell 2000 skyrocketing. Here's the hottest new data.

  • A meme stock’s downward spiral: GameStop’s 14-year Fortune 500 run comes to an end

    GameStop’s shares are up a staggering 1,218% this year—but its revenue is barely half of what it was a decade ago.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Snaps Up These 2 Dividend Stocks

    Steve Cohen knows a thing or two about making money. So when he speaks, investors listen. The legendary stock picker, who began his investing career at Gruntal & Co. where he managed proprietary capital for 14 years, founded S.A.C Capital Advisors in 1992. In 2014, his investment operations were converted to Point72 Asset Management, a 1,500-plus person registered investment advising firm. Throughout his career, Cohen has consistently delivered huge returns to clients, giving the Point72 Chairma

  • Meme stock frenzy is distracting investors from 'huge opportunities,' Datatrek says

    The market may have a lot of speculation, but some of these bets might actually have some transformative ideas. Here's what this means for investors.